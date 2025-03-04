Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football Trending For No. 1 Athlete

Caleb Sisk

Webb’s Joel Wyatt (14) runs the ball against Pope John Paul II during the second half at Pope Saint John Paul II Preparatory School in Hendersonville, Tenn., Friday, Sept. 13, 2024.
Tennessee is trending for the nation's No. 1 athlete in the 2026 recruiting class

Tennessee football has started off the 2026 recruiting class with a bang, landing many of their top positional targets, including Faizon Brandon, who is the No. 1 player in the country.

They are also starting to tend for the nation’s No. 1 athlete.

In-state prospect Joel Wyatt from The Webb School in Bell Buckle, Tennessee, has started to trend in Tennessee’s direction. The talented defensive back and wide receiver is being recruited by many schools at different positions simply because he is a collegiate-level player at a plethora of different positions.

Wyatt has already visited the Vols five times in the past and is set to visit them for a sixth time in the spring. LSU and North Carolina are both contending teams in this recruitment.

Wyatt is the No. 46 player in the nation and the No. 2 player in the Tennessee following behind Jared Curtis. The No. 1 athlete leads three others inside the top 100 at the position.

