Tennessee RB Target Amari Latimer Has Set An Official Visit With The Volunteers
Tennessee is looking to add its first running back commit in the 2026 class. The Volunteers already have a top-25 2026 class and are looking to continue to bolster the roster with another elite prospect.
Amari Latimer out of Sandy Creek fits that mold and is a dynamic running back from the state of Georgia. He has already won a state championship in his illustrious prep career. Last season he rushed for 1,113 yards and 19 total touchdowns. I caught up with him about the latest in his recruiting and an update on the official visits he has coming up.
Here is an update on his official visits
Wisconsin (May 30th-June 1st)
Michigan (June 6th-8th)
Tennessee (June 13th-15th)
Georgia (June 20th-22nd)
In terms of what he is looking for in his recruiting when evaluating, this is what he had to say.
“I am looking for somewhere where I can go and compete early for a starting job, even if not a starting job just some play on the field. I want to become that guy (at the next level). A place where they make each other work harder. A good atmosphere and a good culture,” said Latimer.
Latimer has grown to 220 pounds and is a physical specimen on the gridiron. I had the chance to see him in person and throughout spring practice, Latimer was running people over with his physicality and aggressiveness. After that, he was breaking away and getting up the field vertically with his elite speed.
“It’s all muscle thankfully, just been continuing to put in that work. What my older brother and my dad instilled in me was don’t back down from anyone. Don’t care who they are or who they are. That mentality came when I was six and I overtook that mentality and it’s been that since. Saqoun Barkeley and Derrick Henry putting us back on the map, so I love that. Kids my age just have to keep it going,” said Latimer.
He talked about his goals for the upcoming 2025 season and what he hopes to accomplish with the Sandy Creek Patriots on the gridiron.
“I definitely want to win a state championship with this team. I want 2,000 rushing yards. I have to hit that this year and at least over 500 receiving yards. Last year, I had over 600 receiving yards, so I definitely have to keep that up.
Latimer would be a great addition to any program he joins. The Volunteers would certainly have a player who works hard and wants to be great and a mentality that differentiates him from the rest. His explosiveness, downhill running ability, burst, contact balance, and a threat in the receiving game make him a can’t miss prospect.
