Tennessee Volunteers Target Darius Gray Set to Announce Top Schools
The Tennessee Volunteers could be receiving some very important news on Sunday, as Darius Gray is set to announce his final schools prior to his commitment A commitment has yet to be set, but the talented prospect could be announcing later in the cycle, as he is a priority to many programs, including the Tennessee Volunteers.
He is one of the few five-stars that the Volunteers are in well with, and it would be a total shock if they don't make the final cut, as they have been targeting Gray for a very long time. He visited the Vols early in the month of June, and things went very well for Tennessee. Other schools that could see their name on the list include the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Ohio State Buckeyes.
