Prized LB TJ White Returns To Tennessee
Jackson Academy linebacker TJ White (Jackson, Miss.) visited the Tennessee Volunteers over the weekend ahead of his summer official visit.
Jackson Academy linebacker TJ White returned to Knoxville, Tennessee, over the weekend to get another look at the Volunteers. White has been to campus several times over the past calendar year and has gelled well with head coach Josh Heupel and linebackers coach William Inge. Getting him back on campus ahead of summer official visits was a big win for the Vols.
White has scheduled official visits with Florida State, Mississippi State, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. Tennessee will welcome him to campus on June 13 alongside several priority targets. Sprayberry corner Jorden Edmonds, La Salle College athlete Joey O'Brien, Newnan linebacker Rodney Colton, and more will join White on that visit. White saw Tennessee for the first time on January 21 and quickly found a way back to campus.
He's also visited North Carolina and Florida State unofficially this spring. White ranks as the No. 219 prospect and No. 15 linebacker in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He logged 102 tackles, 21.5 for loss, 11 sacks, and four pass deflections during his junior season.
