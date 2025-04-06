Volunteer Country

Prized LB TJ White Returns To Tennessee

Jackson Academy linebacker TJ White (Jackson, Miss.) visited the Tennessee Volunteers over the weekend ahead of his summer official visit.

Evan Crowell

Jackson Academy LB TJ White during an unofficial visit to Tennessee.
Jackson Academy LB TJ White during an unofficial visit to Tennessee. / (Photo courtesy of TJ White)
In this story:

Jackson Academy linebacker TJ White (Jackson, Miss.) visited the Tennessee Volunteers over the weekend ahead of his summer official visit.

Jackson Academy linebacker TJ White returned to Knoxville, Tennessee, over the weekend to get another look at the Volunteers. White has been to campus several times over the past calendar year and has gelled well with head coach Josh Heupel and linebackers coach William Inge. Getting him back on campus ahead of summer official visits was a big win for the Vols.

White has scheduled official visits with Florida State, Mississippi State, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. Tennessee will welcome him to campus on June 13 alongside several priority targets. Sprayberry corner Jorden Edmonds, La Salle College athlete Joey O'Brien, Newnan linebacker Rodney Colton, and more will join White on that visit. White saw Tennessee for the first time on January 21 and quickly found a way back to campus.

He's also visited North Carolina and Florida State unofficially this spring. White ranks as the No. 219 prospect and No. 15 linebacker in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He logged 102 tackles, 21.5 for loss, 11 sacks, and four pass deflections during his junior season.

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Evan Crowell
EVAN CROWELL

Evan Crowell is currently pursuing a journalism degree from the University of Missouri and has various media experiences throughout his young career. He's been committed to marrying the fan's perspective of the game of football to the technical intricacies installed in each game by coaches and players. Crowell has been working at Fan Nation since 2020 and has covered high-profile college football games, recruiting events, and more during that five-year tenure. While he never played football, he's worked relentlessly to continue improving his understanding of the game while still covering the unique stories of each individual he covers.

Home/Recruiting