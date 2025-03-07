Vols Could Become Serious Contender For Joey O'Brien
La Salle College safety Joey O'Brien (Glenside, Pa.) will visit the Tennessee Volunteers this weekend. The Vols could further legitimize themselves as contenders in a national recruitment.
The Tennessee Volunteers will host a star-studded lineup of recruits this weekend. The obvious headliners are Grimsley High School quarterback Faizon Brandon and Hattiesburg High School wide receiver Tristen Keys. However, the Vols will also get La Salle College safety Joey O'Brien back on campus for his second visit.
He attended Tennessee's overtime win against Florida on October 12 after receiving an offer from the Vols in the summer. O'Brien already scheduled an official visit with Tennessee for the weekend of June 13 but wanted another look at the program before that. Clemson, Penn State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, and Tennessee will receive official visits this summer.
The Nittany Lions seem to be pacing his recruitment, but O'Brien is interested in playing in the SEC. Furthermore, he's a strong scheme fit for the Vols. He carries a 6-foot-4 frame with elite athleticism and ball skills. O'Brien has played high-level football and has a strong understanding of the game. He'd be a natural fit for a defense that plays upward of 100 snaps some games. He'll undoubtedly be a tough draw from Pennsylvania, but that's why this weekend is so big.
Tennessee could make some serious noise by solidifying themselves as a contender for his services heading into official visits. They'll be swinging against nearly every top program in the country, but O'Brien's skillset resembles current Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton. The safety position continues to evolve in football, and players like O'Brien are the reason for that.
O'Brien ranks as the No. 87 prospect in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He amassed 36 tackles, 13 pass breakups, and an interception on the defensive side of the ball during his junior season. Offensively, he added 68 receptions for 1,029 yards and 12 touchdowns.
