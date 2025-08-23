Watch: Three Star KJ Green Makes a Great Play On The Ball Last Night & Helps His Team Shut Out A 4A Contender
KJ Green put on a stellar performance last night for Douglas County, manning the backend of the defense and constantly making plays for the Tigers. One play that should have counted was his interception and how perfectly he timed up and knew where the ball was going. He faked out the quarterback and went all the way to the other side to make a play on the ball. Here is a closer look.
Douglas County Tigers used its stifling defense to advance to 2-0 on the season after a dominant 24-0 victory over the Jonesboro Cardinals on Friday night.Green’s performance led him to being named player of the game by Vols on SI Najeh Wilkins.Here is the interview.
Green has certainly established himself as one of the better safeties in high school football and has an extremely high ceiling with his knack for making plays. He would be an excellent fit wherever he goes. He can read and react and stop big plays from happening on the backend. He can also come down in the box and make plays one on one with running backs. Tennessee sits in a good spot currently with Green.
Green updated his recruitment this past week with Vols on Si Caleb Sisk. Here is what he had to say.
“Tennessee is a very big school right now in my recruitment. They are definitely the top three. I have a great relationship with them. The coaches hit me up every day. Coach Williams and you know, big FaceTime calls from the whole defensive staff. Tennessee holds a lot of weight in my recruitment right now,” the talented prospect stated when speaking to Vols On SI about his relationship with the Tennessee Volunteers staff.
“Coach Williams again. Definitely, the texts and calls hold a lot. It shows me that he is trying to build a relationship and not just use me or have me as a kid on a football team. It shows me he is trying to build an actual relationship off the football field.”
Tennessee is certainly in the running for the standout safety, and a thing to watch is if they can get him on campus for a fall visit to make that top 8 when he announces it next summer.