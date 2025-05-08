Volunteer Country

How To Watch - Tennessee Volunteers vs Arkansas Softball, SEC Tournament

The Tennessee Volunteers and the Arkansas Razorbacks will be in action as part of the SEC Tournament.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee infielder McKenna Gibson (24) catches the ball to get Arkansas Reagan Johnson (23) out during a NCAA softball game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium on Saturday, March 22, 2025.
Tennessee infielder McKenna Gibson (24) catches the ball to get Arkansas Reagan Johnson (23) out during a NCAA softball game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium on Saturday, March 22, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers and the Arkansas Razorbacks will be in action as part of the SEC Tournament.

Tennessee will take on a familiar foe, as for the 4th time this season the Lady Volunteers softball team will be taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks.

In the first three meetings, the Razorbacks won two games and were defeated in one of the games to take the series over the Vols. This series took place in March, and the Lady Volunteers had a better season than the Razorbacks, but the series win that the Razorbacks had earlier this season makes this game very intriguing.

Learn how to watch the game below.

How To Watch - Tennessee Volunteers vs Arkansas Softball, SEC Tournament

• Gameday: Thursday, May 8th
• Game Time: 2:00 PM EST (or 35 minutes after the first game)
• Watch: SEC Network
• Stream: ESPN App
• Location: Jack Turner Stadium in Athens, Georgia.

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Uncategorized