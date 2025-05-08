How To Watch - Tennessee Volunteers vs Arkansas Softball, SEC Tournament
The Tennessee Volunteers and the Arkansas Razorbacks will be in action as part of the SEC Tournament.
Tennessee will take on a familiar foe, as for the 4th time this season the Lady Volunteers softball team will be taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks.
In the first three meetings, the Razorbacks won two games and were defeated in one of the games to take the series over the Vols. This series took place in March, and the Lady Volunteers had a better season than the Razorbacks, but the series win that the Razorbacks had earlier this season makes this game very intriguing.
Learn how to watch the game below.
• Gameday: Thursday, May 8th
• Game Time: 2:00 PM EST (or 35 minutes after the first game)
• Watch: SEC Network
• Stream: ESPN App
• Location: Jack Turner Stadium in Athens, Georgia.
