Tennessee Softball's Katie Taylor Receives New Honor
Tennessee Softball outfielder Katie Taylor makes headlines as she represents Tennessee on and off the field.
Tennessee Volunteers senior outfielder from Newnan, Georgia Katie Taylor received a very memorable honor on Tuesday.
Taylor was named to the SEC Community Service team. The Tennessee Volunteers look to hold their players in leadership roles and hold their players to high standards regardless of class.
The outfielder participated in the National Girls and Women in Sports Day to promote for girls in sports. Taylor helped lead with the Emerald Youth Softball Clinic which is meant for encouraging skill development and confidence in young athletes around the world.
Taylor has also done plenty of things that weren't recognized that helps build her character even more.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Vols Continue to Fall
- Tony Vitello Gets Ejected in Game Three of Auburn vs Tennessee Baseball
- Tennessee Football Transfer Addition Colton Hood's Stats at Colorado Goes Viral
- WATCH: Tennessee and Auburn Clear the Benches After Heated Exchange
- Tennessee Football Miss on Another Wide Receiver in the NCAA Transfer Portal
- Tennessee Vols Guard Chaz Lanier Invited to the NBA Draft Combine
- Tennessee Sports Makes Professional Draft History Following NFL Draft
- Are the Tennessee Lady Vols Becoming a Powerhouse Again?
- Tennessee Vols Star Expected to Be Called Up By New York Mets
- Watch: Vols On SI Talks Tennessee Sports with "From The Bench Vols"
- Tennessee Set To Visit EDGE Rusher, Tristian Givens
- Los Angeles Lakers Predicted to Cut Ties With Tennessee Vol Dalton Knecht
- Star Thomas Has the Chance to be a Difference Maker for Tennessee Football