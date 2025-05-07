Volunteer Country

Tennessee Softball's Katie Taylor Receives New Honor

Tennessee Softball outfielder Katie Taylor makes headlines as she represents Tennessee on and off the field.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee's Katie Taylor (1) drives in two runs in the second inning of a softball game between Tennessee and Alabama in the Women's College World Series at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Thursday, June 1, 2023.
Tennessee's Katie Taylor (1) drives in two runs in the second inning of a softball game between Tennessee and Alabama in the Women's College World Series at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Thursday, June 1, 2023. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tennessee Volunteers senior outfielder from Newnan, Georgia Katie Taylor received a very memorable honor on Tuesday.

Taylor was named to the SEC Community Service team. The Tennessee Volunteers look to hold their players in leadership roles and hold their players to high standards regardless of class.

The outfielder participated in the National Girls and Women in Sports Day to promote for girls in sports. Taylor helped lead with the Emerald Youth Softball Clinic which is meant for encouraging skill development and confidence in young athletes around the world.

Taylor has also done plenty of things that weren't recognized that helps build her character even more.

Caleb Sisk
