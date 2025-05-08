Tennessee Softball vs Arkansas Preview

Volunteer Country

Tennessee softball is in action for the first time in the SEC tournament.

The Tennessee Volunteers are in action as they will be taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks. This will be the fourth time the two will play as they played in a series back in March.

The Lady Vols lost the series after they only won one of the games during the series. They will be hopeful for a change as if they win this game they will be in the Semi-Finals.

The game will be played at 2 PM EST, which will be the second game of the day. This game will follow behind No. 1 Oklahoma vs No. 9 LSU. The winner of the Tennessee vs Arkansas game and the LSU vs Oklahoma game will meet each other in the semis on Friday.

Note: The game could begin slightly before or after 2 PM as the game will start 35 minutes after the first game concludes.

