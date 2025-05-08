Tennessee Softball vs Arkansas Preview

Tourney time 💪



Game time will be approx. 2:00pm ET



🆚 Arkansas

📲 https://t.co/5VhX9c9akU

📻 https://t.co/MAwWf6w3Nm

📊 https://t.co/F96Ckm2NQ8 pic.twitter.com/6xS2AMTibY