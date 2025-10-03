Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Puts Up Unreal Stat Following Ranked Win Over Rival School

This is an unreal stat for the Lady Vols to put up through 12 soccer games

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee midfielder Dakota Brown (23) and Tennessee forward Kate Runyon (7) make a butterfly with their hands during a NCAA soccer game between Tennessee and Georgia at Regal Soccer Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee on October 2, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Lady Vols Soccer team is on a roll with their recent winning streak. They have only lost one soccer game this season, while winning all but one more game, which ended in a tie. This has given the Vols their current ranking of 3rd in the nation. Many believe that they could be the team to beat in the postseason, but things are shaping up to make that statement even more true.

They took on a top-25-ranked Georgia Bulldogs team that shot 12 times in the contest just to be shut out in a win where the Vols scored twice. This helped produce an unbelievable stat. The Vols have a +24 goal difference in their season with the teams they have played, as they have only given up 0.33 goals on average per game. This is going to go down in history as one of their greatest defensive seasons in history.

The Lady Vols will be back in action on Sunday, when they take on the Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford, Mississippi. One things for certain... any test in the SEC is a tough one. The Lady Vols regular season will conclude this month before they then move on to the post season.

