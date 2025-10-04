Tennessee Volunteers Sports Results (10/03/2025)
The Tennessee Volunteers played in three sports on Friday. Two of these games/contests have finished while tennis will carry over through the weekend. We can now report the scores from Friday's games.
Take a look.
Tennessee Lady Vols Volleyball vs LSU (Win 3-2)
This was a huge win for the Lady Vols. They started the contest very slow by dropping the first two sets, but would kick into gear as they rallied back to win the next three. Fans were hopeful that they could walk away with a sweep, but that was far from the case. That being said, it was simply due to the fact that there were many reasons to believe this would be one of the simpler wins on the Vols' slate. They will be back in action on Wednesday.
Tennessee Lady Vols Softball Scrimmage vs Carson Newman (Win 14-2)
The Tennessee Lady Vols won their fall scrimmage on Friday, which was huge, but there is still more work that needs to be done. They have a season coming up in less than half a year, so they are looking to piece some things together, which they have been able to do very well so far. They will be back in action on Saturday.
