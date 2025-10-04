Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Sports Results (10/03/2025)

Here are the results of all of the sports competitions from Friday's contests

Caleb Sisk

Jun 2, 2025; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Tennessee Lady Volunteers pitcher Karlyn Pickens (23) throws a pitch in the fifth inning against the Texas Longhorns during the NCAA Softball Women's College World Series semifinal game at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images
Jun 2, 2025; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Tennessee Lady Volunteers pitcher Karlyn Pickens (23) throws a pitch in the fifth inning against the Texas Longhorns during the NCAA Softball Women's College World Series semifinal game at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers played in three sports on Friday. Two of these games/contests have finished while tennis will carry over through the weekend. We can now report the scores from Friday's games.

Take a look.

Tennessee Lady Vols Volleyball vs LSU (Win 3-2)

This was a huge win for the Lady Vols. They started the contest very slow by dropping the first two sets, but would kick into gear as they rallied back to win the next three. Fans were hopeful that they could walk away with a sweep, but that was far from the case. That being said, it was simply due to the fact that there were many reasons to believe this would be one of the simpler wins on the Vols' slate. They will be back in action on Wednesday.

Tennessee Lady Vols Softball Scrimmage vs Carson Newman (Win 14-2)

The Tennessee Lady Vols won their fall scrimmage on Friday, which was huge, but there is still more work that needs to be done. They have a season coming up in less than half a year, so they are looking to piece some things together, which they have been able to do very well so far. They will be back in action on Saturday.

Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.

