Tennessee Volunteers Sports Schedule (10/05/2025)
The Tennessee Vols have multiple teams playing today with one of their better teams returning to action after a major win. Here are the teams that are set to play today.
Tennessee Men's Tennis vs Middle Tennessee State (All Day/Final Day)
It is the final day of the Buck Bouldin Invitational, and the Tennessee Vols aree hopeful to finish this well. They are still in Murfreesboro, Tennessee for this event, which isn't a very far distance from Knoxville. This is the only event of the day that has been a multiple day event.
Tennessee Women's Golf (Mercedes-Benz Intercollegiate - Round 1)
The Women's Golf team is set to compete in the first round of the Mercedes-Benz Intercollegiate event. This will be a fun event for the Vols, but anytime they take the green it's a fun event. The event begins on Sunday, but will carry over for two more days.
Tennessee Women's Soccer vs Ole Miss (3:00 PM EDT)
The Lady Vols soccer team is one of the more exciting teams in the bubble right now. They are fresh off a home victory over the Georgia bulldogs, and they will be back in action at 3:00 PM EDT. This will be a fun one to watch, as they very well could win this game.
