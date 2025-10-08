Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Sports Schedule (10/08/2025)

One team for the Tennessee Volunteers will be in action this afternoon.

Caleb Sisk

during a volleyball match between Tennessee and Georgia, in Food City Center, September 24, 2025. Tennessee swept Georgia to open SEC play.
The Tennessee Volunteers have a calm day ahead when it comes to the total contest they have, as they only have one, but the one that they have is going to be intense.

Here is the team that is set to compete on Wednesday.

Lady Vols Volleyball vs #2 Texas Longhorns

The Tennessee Volunteers are set to play against one of the better teams in the nation, as they are set to play against the 2nd ranked Texas Longhorns. This battle will be one to watch after the Lady Vols finished their contest against the LSU Tigers, who started off strong but weak, which is something they can not do. The Tennessee Volunteers have a lot to like at this time with this team, and they very well could win this contest. This would catapult them up in the rankings, as they are already ranked as the 17th team in the nation. They will be the underdogs in this game, but with enough firepower, they could shock the SEC.

Caleb Sisk
