Tennessee Lady Volunteers vs Ohio State Buckeyes March Madness Predictions
The Lady Vols and Buckeyes square off on Sunday night
The Tennessee Lady Volunteers had a massive win on friday night over the USF Bulls and are back in action. on Sunday night when they take on the 4th seeded Ohio State Buckeys in a game that they enter as the underdogs. While this hasn't been a common trend for Kim Caldwell and her LAdy Vols, Tennessee has made their presence felt when playing as an underdog.
The Lady Vols will be playing in Columbus in hopes of making the Sweet 16 for the first time under first year head coach Kim Caldwell.
Vols on SI got together to share their predictions ahead of the contest on Sunday.
Tennessee Lady Volunteers vs Ohio State Buckeyes March Madness Predictions
Caleb Sisk: Tennessee 88, Ohio State 79
"As crazy as it seems I find it hard to believe that the Lady Vols would lose this game despite being on the road in March Madness. The Vols shut the critics up who labeled the Bulls as an upset pick ad quickly made it known they are still a top dog in college basketball. The depth will be too much. Vols get it done."
Tanner Johnson: Tennessee 78, Ohio State 74
"Kim Caldwell will guide the Lady Vols to a second-round NCAA Tournament victory. Tennessee’s high-octane offense, led by guard Talaysia Cooper, who returned from injury to score 20 points in their first-round win, will be too much for the Buckeyes to handle."
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Picture of Tennessee Volunteers Freshman Goes Viral
- Lagonza Hayward Explains Decommitment from Tennessee Volunteers
- NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Odds, Tennessee Has Sixth Best Odds
- Jake Merklinger Is Looking to Help George MacIntyre Throughout His Freshman Season
- Jay Bilas Says Tennessee Volunteers Not a Title Contender in NCAA Tournament
- Tennessee Basketball March Madness Predictions
- Tennessee Volunteers Jump to No. 1 Overall in Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings
- Initial Reaction to Tennessee Basketball's March Madness Path
- Two Tennessee Volunteers Named All-SEC Tournament Team
- Tennessee Volunteers Not a College Football Playoff Contender