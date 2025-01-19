Former Texas Longhorns Star Suffers Serious Injury
As Texas Longhorns alum continue to shine in the NFL this season, a few names have assisted their teams in making it to the conference championship weekend with an chance to compete for a spot in the Super Bowl on Feb. 9.
Former Longhorn guard Sam Cosmi successfully aided in the Washington Commanders' 45-31 upset win over the Detroit Lions on Saturday night, but after suffering a knee injury, Cosmi won't be able to reap the reward of playing in the NFC Championship.
Cosmi went down in the second quarter of the game following a hit to the back of his legs from Lions defender Za'Darius Smith and had an MRI scan Sunday morning. The Commanders announced a few hours later that Cosmi had suffered a torn ACL.
The 6-foot-7-inch, 309 pound right tackle was selected by the Commanders in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft and has since played in 57 regular-season career games with 49 starts. He became a standout on the offensive line last season, starting in every game and playing in every snap for Washington since. He holds the second most offensive snaps played in the NFL this season and has allowed just one sack.
Cosmi played for Texas from 2017-2020 before entering the Draft, starting in all but one of 35 career games. He garnered second team All-American honors by CBSSports and 247Sports in his final year and led the program in total first down/touchdown blocks, knockdown blocks, and intimidation blocks. As a sophomore in 2019, he helped block for quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who recorded the second most offensive yards in program history.
If Washington advances to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1991, Cosmi won't get to see the field for the historic event.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas Longhorns Look 'Pretty Good' with Arch Manning at QB, Johnny Manziel Admits
MORE: Way-Too-Early 2025 Texas Longhorns Projected Defensive Depth Chart
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Hosting Texas Longhorns Transfer for Visit
MORE: Matthew Golden Recaps Texas Longhorns Stint: 'Everything Felt Like Home'