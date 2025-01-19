Longhorns Country

Former Texas Longhorns Star Suffers Serious Injury

A former Texas Longhorns star went down early versus the Detroit Lions on Saturday following a hit to the legs that will cause him to miss next week's divisional championship for the Washington Commanders.

Jan 18, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Commanders guard Sam Cosmi (76) received medical on the field after an injury during play against Detroit Lions during the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images
Jan 18, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Commanders guard Sam Cosmi (76) received medical on the field after an injury during play against Detroit Lions during the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images / David Reginek-Imagn Images
As Texas Longhorns alum continue to shine in the NFL this season, a few names have assisted their teams in making it to the conference championship weekend with an chance to compete for a spot in the Super Bowl on Feb. 9.

Former Longhorn guard Sam Cosmi successfully aided in the Washington Commanders' 45-31 upset win over the Detroit Lions on Saturday night, but after suffering a knee injury, Cosmi won't be able to reap the reward of playing in the NFC Championship.

Cosmi went down in the second quarter of the game following a hit to the back of his legs from Lions defender Za'Darius Smith and had an MRI scan Sunday morning. The Commanders announced a few hours later that Cosmi had suffered a torn ACL.

Sam Cosm
Nov 29, 2019; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive linemen Parker Braun and Samuel Cosmi (52) block for quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) in the second half of the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-7-inch, 309 pound right tackle was selected by the Commanders in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft and has since played in 57 regular-season career games with 49 starts. He became a standout on the offensive line last season, starting in every game and playing in every snap for Washington since. He holds the second most offensive snaps played in the NFL this season and has allowed just one sack.

Cosmi played for Texas from 2017-2020 before entering the Draft, starting in all but one of 35 career games. He garnered second team All-American honors by CBSSports and 247Sports in his final year and led the program in total first down/touchdown blocks, knockdown blocks, and intimidation blocks. As a sophomore in 2019, he helped block for quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who recorded the second most offensive yards in program history.

If Washington advances to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1991, Cosmi won't get to see the field for the historic event.

