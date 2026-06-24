Meet The 2026 UCF Knights: Countdown To Kickoff - No. 71 Amahn Williams

Welcome to UCF Knights on SI's countdown to kickoff!

In this series, we are going to introduce you to every single player on the 2026 UCF football roster so that you can know what to expect from them or even pinpoint the ones you want to follow throughout the coming season. We are going to go through the Knights' roster in reverse jersey-number order, with the day each player's entry is published corresponding to the number of days remaining until UCF's season-opener on Sep. 3 at 7 p.m. against Bethune-Cookman.

So, with 71 days to go, let's meet UCF's offensive lineman Amahn Williams:

1. Who is Amahn Williams?

Position: Offensive Lineman

Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4 / 280 pounds

Hometown: Randolph, Massachusetts

High School: Tabor Academy

Williams is one of two true freshman offensive linemen on the Knights' roster in 2026, joining Kasiyah Charlton.

2. What did he do last season?

Williams helped Tabor Academy to an undefeated 9-0 season in 2025 and a New England Preparatory School Athletic Council championship.

3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

Counting redshirt freshman, Williams is one of five freshmen on the UCF offensive line in 2026. Considering the experience of upperclassmen players like Preston Cushman, Henry Tabansi, Brady Wayburn, Owen Spell, Connor Meadows and more, Williams looks likely to take after his redshirt freshman teammates and have a limited number of appearances in 2026, if any at all.

Williams, as a true freshman in 2026, could be one of the last UCF athletes to ever use a redshirt, with the NCAA's Division I Cabinet unanimously approving the 5-for-5 age-based eligibility model on Tuesday. Should he elect to use the old model for his collegiate career, Williams would be limited to appearing in four games or less in 2026.

The Knights' season-opener against Bethune-Cookman seems like Williams' best opportunity to see playing time in 2026, which would mirror his teammate Camp Lott, who made his collegiate debut and only 2025 appearance in UCF's game against an FCS opponent.

Catch up on the rest of the list below:

No. 72 Dominick Campbell

No. 73 Henry Tabansi

No. 74 Matthew Prigmore

No. 75 Tyler Gibson

No. 76 Justin Royes

No. 77 Kasiyah Charlton

No. 78 Preston Cushman

No. 81 Zack Palmer

No. 82 Jordyn Bridgewater

No. 84 Thomas Wadsworth

No. 85 Carson Hinshaw

No. 86 Chase Hinshaw

No. 87 Brooks Hall

No. 88 Grayson Brousseau

No. 89 Caleb Rollerson

No. 92 Jeffson Lafontant

No. 93 Brad Gurley

No. 94 L A Jesse Harrold

No. 95 RJ Jackson Jr.

No. 96 Anthony Coaxum

No. 97 Josh Schell and Mason Denaberg

No. 98 Alhassan Iddrissu

No. 99 Thomas Collins