Meet The 2026 UCF Knights: Countdown To Kickoff - No. 71 Amahn Williams
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Welcome to UCF Knights on SI's countdown to kickoff!
In this series, we are going to introduce you to every single player on the 2026 UCF football roster so that you can know what to expect from them or even pinpoint the ones you want to follow throughout the coming season. We are going to go through the Knights' roster in reverse jersey-number order, with the day each player's entry is published corresponding to the number of days remaining until UCF's season-opener on Sep. 3 at 7 p.m. against Bethune-Cookman.
So, with 71 days to go, let's meet UCF's offensive lineman Amahn Williams:
1. Who is Amahn Williams?
Position: Offensive Lineman
Class: Freshman
Height/Weight: 6-foot-4 / 280 pounds
Hometown: Randolph, Massachusetts
High School: Tabor Academy
Williams is one of two true freshman offensive linemen on the Knights' roster in 2026, joining Kasiyah Charlton.
2. What did he do last season?
Williams helped Tabor Academy to an undefeated 9-0 season in 2025 and a New England Preparatory School Athletic Council championship.
3. What role is he going to have in 2026?
Counting redshirt freshman, Williams is one of five freshmen on the UCF offensive line in 2026. Considering the experience of upperclassmen players like Preston Cushman, Henry Tabansi, Brady Wayburn, Owen Spell, Connor Meadows and more, Williams looks likely to take after his redshirt freshman teammates and have a limited number of appearances in 2026, if any at all.
Williams, as a true freshman in 2026, could be one of the last UCF athletes to ever use a redshirt, with the NCAA's Division I Cabinet unanimously approving the 5-for-5 age-based eligibility model on Tuesday. Should he elect to use the old model for his collegiate career, Williams would be limited to appearing in four games or less in 2026.
The Knights' season-opener against Bethune-Cookman seems like Williams' best opportunity to see playing time in 2026, which would mirror his teammate Camp Lott, who made his collegiate debut and only 2025 appearance in UCF's game against an FCS opponent.
Catch up on the rest of the list below:
No. 97 Josh Schell and Mason Denaberg
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Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.Follow itsBrysonTurner