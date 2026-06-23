Meet The 2026 UCF Knights: Countdown To Kickoff - No. 72 Dominick Campbell

Welcome to UCF Knights on SI's countdown to kickoff!

In this series, we are going to introduce you to every single player on the 2026 UCF football roster so that you can know what to expect from them or even pinpoint the ones you want to follow throughout the coming season. We are going to go through the Knights' roster in reverse jersey-number order, with the day each player's entry is published corresponding to the number of days remaining until UCF's season-opener on Sep. 3 at 7 p.m. against Bethune-Cookman.

So, with 72 days to go, let's meet UCF's offensive lineman Dominick Campbell.

1. Who is Dominick Campbell?

Mar 19, 2024; Dayton, OH, USA;Howard Bison forward Dom Campbell (2) reacts in the second half against the Wagner Seahawks at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Position: Offensive Lineman

Class: Redshirt Senior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-9 / 310 pounds

Hometown: Scarborough, Maine

High School: Phillips Exeter Academy

Before arriving in Orlando, Campbell was a college basketball player for Notre Dame as a true freshman and Howard for the following two seasons.

Campbell's standout hoops season came in 2023-24, his first for Howard, in which he started 12 of 26 games and averaged 7.85 points per game. An undisclosed injury marred his second and last season at Howard in 2024-25, sidelining him for the majority of the season after he played in eight games.

2. What did he do last season?

Campbell did not see the field in 2025, which served as both his first season as a Knight and the first season of his college football career.

3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

Heading into last year's fall camp, offensive coordinator Steve Cooper said he was excited to see where Campbell would develop and that he was "doing a great job."

Now, with Campbell coming up on a year of being on a college football team, the 2026 season is going to be the showcase of what that development has yielded. While he likely does not have the experience to start, given other players on the roster, this season is more likely to see him take a college football field for the first time than 2025 was.

However, just how often Campbell steps onto the field is going to come down to his development. If he has progressed to Cooper and offensive line coach AJ Blazek's liking, then he has the presence to serve as a physically imposing backup that can hold down the line while starters get some rest. If he has not, or other offensive linemen just end up passing him on the depth chart, then he is likely to spend most of the season on the scout team with an appearance in a game or two in 2026, such as the season-opener against Bethune-Cookman or Senior Knight.

Catch up on the rest of the list below:

No. 73 Henry Tabansi

No. 74 Matthew Prigmore

No. 75 Tyler Gibson

No. 76 Justin Royes

No. 77 Kasiyah Charlton

No. 78 Preston Cushman

No. 81 Zack Palmer

No. 82 Jordyn Bridgewater

No. 84 Thomas Wadsworth

No. 85 Carson Hinshaw

No. 86 Chase Hinshaw

No. 87 Brooks Hall

No. 88 Grayson Brousseau

No. 89 Caleb Rollerson

No. 92 Jeffson Lafontant

No. 93 Brad Gurley

No. 94 L A Jesse Harrold

No. 95 RJ Jackson Jr.

No. 96 Anthony Coaxum

No. 97 Josh Schell and Mason Denaberg

No. 98 Alhassan Iddrissu

No. 99 Thomas Collins