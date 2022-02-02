Skip to main content

Leyton Nelson Switches Decision, Signs with Vanderbilt Over UCF

Leyton Nelson previously committed to UCF this past August.

ORLANDO - You cannot sign them all. Perhaps UCF was just too close to home for big-time offensive tackle Leyton Nelson. Maybe it’s just that he wanted a unique degree like Vanderbilt. Whatever it was for Nelson, he’s decided to not sign with the Knights like he previously planned.

Nelson’s recruitment absolutely went crazy just over a year ago. The Orlando (Fla.) Boone offensive tackle went from zero offers to roughly 20 offers in just about a month. Some of the schools that came after Nelson hard included Florida, Florida State, Utah, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Miami, SMU, Tennessee, Kentucky, South Carolina, Boston College, and Southern California.

Of course, UCF was another program that targeted Nelson. The Knights originally won a heated recruiting battle with Florida for Nelson’s services. Excellent football player, and an excellent young man. Hard to find offensive tackles with his talents on the gridiron, as well as his maturity off the gridiron.

Good luck to Nelson at Vanderbilt from everyone that writes for Inside The Knights.

