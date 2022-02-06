Prospects with Power Five talent began to emerge at the DRSportz tournament in Davenport, Fla.

There are always one or two, but the first day of the DRSportz tournament just outside of Orlando really brought out some top talent that few people knew about. It was a lot of fun to see.

Players that made one-handed catches (discussed below), showed exceptional skills in the open field to separate from defensive backs, or, quick hands as a defensive back to gain a pass breakup. This group below had players that made their mark on Saturday, and deserved attention despite not coming into the tournament as truly big names.

Note: This is only some of the players that truly stood out unexpectedly. There will be more information, i.e. names, videos and photos that can be found: @fbscout_florida

Who Are These Guys?

As noted within Saturday’s preview article, seven-on-seven often promotes players to gain looks from college coaches. Saturday was an extremely good day for just that. The following players were not household names prior to the DRSports tournament in Davenport, Fla.

They are about to be. Why? They earned it.

Logan Scott - WR - Team Go Get It

Some players possess natural hands and a work ethic that’s just different. Watching 2023 wide receiver Logan Scott work a route and take the football away from defenders was really impressive. Good speed, good quickness, and tremendous ball skills. This is a potential Power Five talent that’s just now coming into his own. He just needs to stay the course and keep working his craft. After making plays look easy like the following video, there’s little doubt about his future. He made this one look easy:

Camden Hartzell - QB - Team Go Get It

Scott’s teammate at quarterback might be young, but he’s already mentally above pace for his age. When asked which grade he was in, it was shocking to find out he’s just now finishing out his freshman season. The class of 2025 prospect has a natural throwing motion, good accuracy, and a far better sense of timing than most signal callers his age.

Luke Kromerhoek - QB - Team Dimes

Speaking of quarterbacks, Kromenhoek provides the natural size and arm talent many quarterback coaches desire, and he even played wide receiver last fall while waiting his turn behind Auburn signee Holden Geriner. He’s now running the show for Team Dimes 7v7 and he will also be the starting quarterback for Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine this fall. After watching him rocket passes into tight passes during multiple games, there’s no question he’s a player to watch for the class of 2024. Note: Florida State offered Kromenhoek after their camp last June. Smart move by the Seminoles coaching staff.

De’Von Walton - WR - Team Florida Elite

Nobody could cover Walton. He absolutely destroyed the competition. The St. Petersburg (Fla.) Gibbs talent could play on either side of the football in college. He does not even care. Walton commented after one of his games that he just wants to play. Gibbs High School is rarely talked about in Florida recruiting circles, but his talent is far too great for college coaches not to stop by Gibbs and see Walton. He’s a dude.

Catches over the shoulder, stacking defensive backs, impeccable timing during jump balls, and arguably the best hands at the tournament on day one. Walton even walled off a top defensive back recruit and made a one-handed catch in the back corner of the end zone that was the play this writer saw the entire day. Walton’s ball skills are special. Walton also has a teammate that will soon to be discussed on this site (coming very soon). For now, know that Walton is headed for the Power Five. Only a matter of time.

DeAndre Buchannon - WR - Bully Max Elite

Similar to Walton, there was a wide receiver from Atlanta (Ga.) Carver that made a name for himself yesterday. To that end, Buchannon will be featured more on Sunday with a video reel that will be developed and placed into a story in the coming days. For now, a sneak peak…

Inside The Knights will be back out at the fields today to interview players, gain more photos and videos, and scout top talent no matter their initial rank. This is what scouting seven-on-seven is all about. Find the best players and talk about football and football recruiting! Moreover, there will be additional articles about the best teams, tournament MVP and some recruiting news from the tournament over the next few days.

