Johnson and Leonard Provide Scouting Evaluations from the DRSportz Davenport Tournament

Here are the final evaluations from the DRSportz seven-on-seven tournament, one that was loaded with players from across the country.

DAVENPORT, Fla. - There was a plentiful group of prospects this weekend, and they came to show their talents. Here’s a look at the Inside The Knights staff evaluations from Andrew Johnson and Stephen Leonard, with top performers, updated profiles and recruiting notes coming tomorrow as well.

Andrew Johnson’s Evaluations

High school athletes are eager to separate themselves from their competition and the

DRSportz seven-on-seven tournament in Davenport brought out top talent from different regions.

Some players were able to take advantage of the attention with impressive jump-ball

catches, physical defensive play in the secondary and quality leadership skills. This group is players who proved on Saturday that they can play at Power Five schools.

Eddie Combs - WR - 24K - @thetrueEC3

Some wide receivers are just better than their competition. After watching Combs find

soft spots in the zone and leave defenders behind with good footwork, there’s no doubt

he’s a Power Five talent. The 6’0”, 170-pound receiver has impressive route running skills,

decent speed on the outside, and can create the big play with his vision. Combs finished

his junior season at Satellite High with 1039 receiving yards and 16 total touchdowns. He was rocking the Penn State gloves after visiting the university last week, along with West Virginia University.

Emmanuel Allen Jr. - WR - Florida Elite - @emmanuelallenjr

Zephyrhills Christian Academy receiver Allen Jr. will be someone to watch in the class

of 2023. At just 5’10”, he is very elusive and accelerates quickly off the ball. Solid

route running and footwork at the receiver position and also plays physically at the line of scrimmage as a smaller defender.

Allen Jr. did not back down from any big-name recruits while playing both receiver and defensive back during the tournament. He finished his junior season with 377 receiving yards and 295 yards on special teams. He currently has offers from Power Five schools Pittsburgh and Rhode Island. Note: He received an offer from Florida Atlantic University shortly after Saturday’s event.

Troy Ford, Jr. - LB - Team Dimes - @TroyFordJr2

Every university competing for championships has to recruit linebackers who can

communicate, stop the run and play the pass. Ford Jr. possesses all of those skills and was the voice of Team Dimes’ defense. He has good coverage skills and also impressive lateral movement for his size. Ford Jr is a product of Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day School and has about 15 offers from different Power Five schools. Interestingly,

he wore UCF gloves and was not shy about throwing them up for the camera.

Josiah Taylor - LB - Royal Elite - @josiahkeepit1

Taylor is another linebacker who stood out in the middle of the field as a leader of the

defense. Taylor made a great read on a ball and took it out of the air away from big-time

Clay-Chalkville prospect Jaylen Mbakwe. Speed, acceleration, and a knack for attacking

the ball are the best parts of his game. Taylor is a 6’0”, 205-pound linebacker out of

Sebring High School. He visited UCF in January for the Hometown Hero Event that

hosted talented recruits in the state of Florida.

Traquan Johnson - ATH - Florida Elite - @Traquanjohnson6

All college recruits look for dogs that are under the radar and Johnson is just that. His team did not always have the best athletes on the field but he found a way to get involvedon both sides of the ball. The St. Petersburg (Fla.) Gibbs talent can provide running back play, length and upside to a Power Five school. Johnson said he has received interest from UCF, Pittsburgh and FSU.

Stephen Leonard’s Take on Top Talent

•Logan Scott | Team Go Get It

6’0”, 155 | @loganandfriends

Ability to speed past defenders and a knack for finding the ball in the air, scored 3 touchdowns in one game.

•Jordan Castell | 24K

6’2”, 195 | @jordan_castell

Locks down half of the field, with the ability to chase down the ball from far away similar to soon to be first round pick Kyle Hamilton from Notre Dame. Castell won every jump ball but one thrown at him on offense.

•De’Von Walton | Team Florida Elite

6’1”, 175-pounds | @yaboydebo326

Great route running with the speed to burst past defenders, uses his physicality well to break past press coverage, as well as possessing the ability to go up and catch the ball over taller defenders.

•Cooper Richards | CFL Stealth

5’8, 160-pounds | @cooprichards9

Smaller slot receiver with quick bursts and good route running abilities, was able to break free and catch a touchdown in the back of the endzone and did a backflip to celebrate.

•Luke Kromenhoek | Team Dimes

6’4, 185-pounds | @lukekromenhoek

Will be one of the best quarterbacks in the class of 2024, ability to place the ball wherever he wants on the field is absolutely unreal, he also has a cannon for an arm and the ability to roll out and throw on the run. Something that will probably go unmentioned is the leadership he possesses, being able to tell people their routes and motivating his teammates.

•Bo Tallevast | Team Dimes

6’3”, 195-pounds | @botallevast2023

Showed good route running and physicality off the ball, while also being able to track the ball to the ground, making a catch in the endzone while diving.

•DeAndre Buchannon | BullymaxElite Blue

5’11”, 160-pounds | @buchannonbeast

PowerFive level receiver, breaks ankles at the line of scrimmage with his quick footwork, then uses his physical skills to go up over everyone to grab the touchdown.

•Koron Hayward | Burch Sports

6’5”, 203-pounds | @koronhayward

Ability to go up and grab the ball effortlessly, and despite his size can speed past defenders and make quick moves to get open. Scored on a goal line fade with just his natural jumping ability and length.

•Jeremiah Shack | Burch Sports

6’3”, 205-pounds | @d1shack904

Prototypical main wide receiver at the PowerFive level, can beat his man with route running, speed, size, or moves after the catch. Showed all those characteristics when he caught what looked like it was going to be an interception by ripping it out of a defender’s hands, then made two guys miss on his way to the endzone.

•Raymond Cottrell | C3 Elite

6’2”, 203-pounds | @raymondcottre14

You can immediately see why he’s committed to the University of Georgia; defenses have to leave their top corner on him at all times with help from a safety or he’ll use his physicality or route running to create an opening for the quarterback to throw a touchdown.

•Tramell Jones Jr. | Burch Sports

6’1”, 185-pounds | @tramelljonesjr

Talented arm with the ability to give his receivers a chance to come down with the ball anywhere on the field. He is also able to fit the ball through multiple defenders a few times, including two touchdown passes.

•Tristan Gabrels | Bullymax Elite Blue

6’1”, 190-pounds | @tristangabrels1

The ability to make any pass on the field and the intangibles of a leader, knowing how to get his teammates involved and where to go with the ball. He nearly led a wild comeback, but the ball was downed at the two yard line, and they couldn’t get down the field in time to run another play.

•Troy Ford Jr. | Team Dimes

6’2”, 215-pounds | @troyfordjr2

The prototypical linebacker in the modern era of college football, he possesses raw speed and good coverage skills, but my favorite trait that he has was organizing his defense. He called out motion and sets, as well as giving his teammates directions from the coaching staff.

•Kam Davis | Tight Action

5’11”, 202-pounds | @kam_davis24

Showed really nice footwork to get himself open, while also being able to get away from defenders with his burst. He's built more like a running back, but you could see his natural talents even at the receiver position.

•Zachary Tobe | 24K

6’2”, 180-pounds | @oztobe

Natural corner with size and speed to shut down a team’s best receiver, uses his length well to avoid a penalty from contact, but still batting the ball away. A few teams eventually stopped throwing to his man altogether, choosing to go with other options.

•Camden Hartzell | Team Go Get It

6’0”, 160-pounds | @qcamden2025

Has great mechanics. From the touch on Hartzell’s passes to his footwork, everything about his game is very fluid. Was able to pass a few receivers open with leading balls, as well as finding his teammate Logan Scott on a few jump balls in the endzone.

