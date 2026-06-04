Royals vs. Twins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, June 4
In this story:
The Minnesota Twins are 29-34 and seven games behind the Cleveland Guardians for the top spot in the American League Central, which means they need to find some momentum in a hurry if they want to get back in contention for the division.
The Kansas City Royals are in an even worse situation at 24-38.
The two teams will face each other in a divisional showdown on Thursday night. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for the series opener.
Royals vs. Twins Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Royals -1.5 (+135)
- Twins +1.5 (-160)
Moneyline
- Royals -120
- Twins +100
Total
- OVER 9 (-120)
- UNDER 9 (+100)
Royals vs. Twins Probable Pitchers
- Kansas City: Seth Lugo, RHP (2-4, 3.55 ERA)
- Minnesota: Andrew Morris, RHP (1-2, 4.07 ERA)
Royals vs. Twins How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, June 4
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Target Field
- How to Watch (TV): Twins.TV Presented by Progressive, Royals.TV
- Royals record: 24-38
- Twins record: 29-34
Royals vs. Twins Best MLB Prop Bet
- Josh Bell UNDER 0.5 Hits (+154) via Caesars
Josh Bell has faced Seth Lugo of the Royals 15 times in his career, but has managed just two hits for a batting average of .133. If those struggles continue again today, he may struggle to record a hit. That's why I'm going to bet the UNDER on his hits total of 0.5 at +154.
Royals vs. Twins Prediction and Pick
Instead of betting on a side in this game, I think the move is to target the total and bet the UNDER. The Twins enter the game ranking 20th in wRC+ over the past 30 days, while the Royals have been even worse, ranking 29th in that time frame. The two teams have an OPS of .687 and .660 over that stretch.
We also have a solid pitching matchup in store between Seth Lugo and Andrew Morris. Lugo's 3.55 ERA looks even better when you realize he has a FIP of 3.16, which could mean that he has some positive regression ahead of him in the near future.
Let's bet the UNDER tonight.
Pick: UNDER 9 (+100) via Caesars
Follow Iain on X and Instagram
Use our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code SIBONUSDYW to earn up to a 10 100% Boosts when you sign up and make your first wager with the online sportsbook.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets