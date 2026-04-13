The One Trait That Makes Each UCLA Prospect Draftable

With the NFL draft right around the corner, it’s time to evaluate a few UCLA prospects who have a real chance of hearing their names called.

This is not the most talented draft class UCLA has produced in recent years, but there are still a few players who could find their way onto an NFL roster. Each brings a specific skill set that teams value — and that could be enough to get them drafted or signed shortly after.

Garrett DiGiorgio | Size & Effort

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UCLA offensive lineman Garrett Digiorgio (OL19) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Garrett DiGiorgio is a player who has a legitimate shot at being selected. Standing at 6-foot-7 and weighing 319 pounds, he has the size that immediately catches scouts’ attention. But what really stands out is how he plays. DiGiorgio consistently finishes plays and operates as a “play-to-the-whistle” lineman, something NFL teams love.

His physicality and effort make him a strong late-round candidate. Even if he does not hear his name called, he is almost guaranteed to be a priority undrafted free agent.

Gary Smith III | Elite Run Stopping

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UCLA defensive lineman Gary Smith III (DL27) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Gary Smith III is another prospect who helped himself significantly during the pre-draft process. After showcasing his abilities in front of NFL scouts, Smith has started to generate real buzz.

What makes Smith appealing is his ability to stay square, hold his ground and attack ball carriers from the interior. He is not the flashiest player, but he is fundamentally sound and reliable — traits that translate well to the next level. While projections vary, he is widely viewed as a late-round pick with the upside to outperform his draft position.

Anthony Frias II | Elite Strength

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA running back Anthony Frias II (22) runs for a first down against Michigan State in the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Anthony Frias may be the most intriguing name on this list. While he did not participate in the NFL combine, he made sure to turn heads at UCLA’s pro day. Even though Frias is not appearing on most mock drafts, his pro day performance likely secured him a strong chance at being signed as a priority undrafted free agent.

Frias recorded 30 reps on the bench press — a number that would have led all running backs at the combine. That kind of strength immediately puts him on teams’ radar. On the field, Frias brings versatility.

Nov 15, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Frias II (22) runs the ball as Ohio State Buckeyes safety Leroy Roker (28) makes the tackle during the third quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

He averaged 7.6 yards per carry last season, showing efficiency in limited opportunities. He also fits the mold of a modern “gadget” back — someone who can contribute in the passing game and in key situational downs.

The bottom line is that UCLA may not have a headline-heavy draft class this year, but it does have players with real NFL traits. Whether through the draft or free agency, do not be surprised if these Bruins find a way onto a roster and make an impact.