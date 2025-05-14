UCLA's Alec Anderson, Bills Set 'Standard' in AFC East
In 2024, UCLA alum Alec Anderson played a pivotal role as the "big man tight end" in the Buffalo Bills' six-man offensive line formation as the team broke the franchise's streak for most consecutive division wins from Marv Levy's mark of four back in the 90s.
While the Bills did lose to the Kansas City Chiefs again in the playoffs, they continue to be the torchbearers in the AFC East, leading to Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame naming them as the best roster in the division.
"The Bills have been the standard of the division for the last five years, and there's no reason to think that won't be the case again next season," Verderame wrote.
"Going into the spring, Buffalo has the AFC East's best roster by a wide margin. The Bills are led by MVP quarterback Josh Allen, who comes into OTAs with a new six-year extension promising $250 million guaranteed.
"Buffalo also has one of the league's best offenses with a plethora of weapons including running backs James Cook and Ty Johnson, receivers Khalil Shakir, Joshua Palmer and Keon Coleman, and tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox. This is to say nothing about one of the NFL's top offensive lines."
"The Bills also benefited from an unstable AFC East. The Patriots displayed the most stability under Mike Vrabel, but they're still rebuilding, the Dolphins made some shocking choices and are trying to say goodbye to Jalen Ramsey, and the Jets are in the midst of a full rebuild after the Aaron Rodgers era ended in such a way, one would call unbelievable if it was fiction.
"There are questions at safety and edge rusher, but the rest of the defense is excellent. Taron Johnson and Christian Benford form one of the league's better corner duos, while Terrel Bernard and Matt Milano are fantastic at the second level. If the edge rusher trio of Greg Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa and Joey Bosa can feast, look out."
The Bills are in a position to finally overcome the Chiefs, especially since the last time they lost a Super Bowl, they also lost the following AFC Championship Game.
Anderson is entering the final year of his deal and hopes to be the driving force behind a championship before his potential exit.
