UCLA's Carson Schwesinger Avoids Second-Round Draft Trend
Former UCLA Bruin turned Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger is living his best life. The former walk-on was able to build his game up enough to call himself a professional football player after a stellar junior year with UCLA.
In his final campaign as a Bruin, the new Browns linebacker collected 136 total tackles, nine for loss, 90 solo tackles, four sacks, three passes defensed and two interceptions. The Browns needed some help at defense, and the UCLA product was the best answer, as they began the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
A recent trend has appeared for the NFL this season when it comes to franchises signing their draft talent. Typically, all first-round draft picks get a fully guaranteed contract for the next four seasons. But for a first overall pick in the second round, Schwesinger, and the second overall pick in wide receiver, Jayden Higgins, they received fully guaranteed contracts.
Schwesinger signed a four-year, $11,800,400 contract with the Browns, including a $5,222,108 signing bonus, $11,800,400 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $2,950,100. As of Wednesday, the 30 remaining second-round draft picks have yet to sign a contract.
While the former Bruin is lucky to miss this trend of second-rounders holding out for a fully guaranteed deal as a rookie, his involvement also impacts the way other franchises view their second-round talent. Mike Florio of Pro Football Network explained it.
"The reality is that whatever happens this year becomes the precedent for next year, and it continues, the rubber band stretches more and more," Florio said on "Pro Football Talk."
"This is a mess. It's good for the two players who have gotten the fully guaranteed contracts. It is a mess for the teams and the players who come three, four, five, six, seven, all the way through 32."
While other franchises have to deal with this dilemma, the former Bruin can focus on what he was drafted to do: play football. Schwesinger has quickly emerged as a player to keep eyes on as we slowly approach the new season, given his explosiveness from college and high draft position.
