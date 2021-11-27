Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Gameday Hub: UCLA vs. Cal Week 13
    Publish date:

    Gameday Hub: UCLA vs. Cal Week 13

    Everything you need to know about the Bruins' game against the Golden Bears, all week long.
    Author:

    Everything you need to know about the Bruins' game against the Golden Bears, all week long.

    With UCLA football's game against Cal coming up on Saturday, here is a rundown of all the content you need to read, watch and absorb to get you prepared for kickoff.

    Week 13 AP Poll: UCLA Still On Outside, Pac-12 Loses Ground

    SI Pac-12 Week 13 Power Rankings: UCLA Rides Late Surge to Top-3 Spot

    UCLA Football Bowl Projections: Week 13

    UCLA vs. Cal Week 13: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

    UCLA Football Prepares For Senior Night, Regular Season Finale Against Cal

    UCLA vs. Cal Week 13: Scouting Report

    UCLA vs. Cal Week 13: Storylines to Watch

    UCLA vs. Cal Week 13 Predictions

    Pac-12 Football Predictions: Week 13

    Interviews, Videos, Transcripts, Podcasts

    'Bleav in UCLA': UCLA Football Throttles USC, Men's Basketball Rematching Gonzaga (11/22)

    WATCH: Chip Kelly Analyzes UCLA Football's Performance Versus Rival USC (11/22)

    Read More

    WATCH: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Ethan Fernea Talk UCLA Beating USC, Resetting for Cal (11/22)

    WATCH: Martin Andrus Jr. Returns From Injury, Shea Pitts Gets Sendoff Sack Against USC (11/23)

    WATCH: Chip Kelly on Thanksgiving, UCLA Facing Cal in Regular Season Finale (11/24)

    WATCH: Obi Eboh, Duke Clemens Share Thanksgiving Traditions, Plans Ahead of UCLA-Cal (11/24)

    Practice Updates

    UCLA Football Practice Report: November 22

    UCLA Football Practice Report: November 24

    A Look Back

    UCLA Football Outlasts USC Behind Thompson-Robinson's Resurgent Performance

    UCLA vs. USC Week 12: Social Media Reactions to the Bruins' Dominant Crosstown Victory

    UCLA vs. USC Week 12: Postgame Takeaways

    All Bruins UCLA Football Players of the Game: Week 12 vs. USC

    Pac-12 Week 12 Awards: Dorian Thompson-Robinson Secures Offensive Player of the Week

    Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
    Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
    Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
    Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

    Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
    Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated

    USATSI_15203758
    Football

    Gameday Hub: UCLA vs. Cal Week 13

    33 minutes ago
    USATSI_17220299
    Men's Basketball

    UCLA vs. UNLV: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17161233
    Football

    UCLA vs. Cal Week 13: Storylines to Watch

    4 hours ago
    IMG_4551
    Olympic Sports

    UCLA Women's Volleyball Goes Five Sets, Loses to Crosstown Rival USC

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_15203748
    Football

    UCLA vs. Cal Week 13: Scouting Report

    17 hours ago
    IMG_6134
    Women's Basketball

    Game of Runs Ends With UCLA Women's Basketball Losing to Kent State

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_15203749
    Football

    UCLA vs. Cal Week 13 Predictions

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_15680507
    Women's Basketball

    Charisma Osborne Returns From Ankle Injury, Back in UCLA Women's Basketball Starting Lineup

    22 hours ago