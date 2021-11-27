Gameday Hub: UCLA vs. Cal Week 13
With UCLA football's game against Cal coming up on Saturday, here is a rundown of all the content you need to read, watch and absorb to get you prepared for kickoff.
Week 13 AP Poll: UCLA Still On Outside, Pac-12 Loses Ground
SI Pac-12 Week 13 Power Rankings: UCLA Rides Late Surge to Top-3 Spot
UCLA Football Bowl Projections: Week 13
UCLA vs. Cal Week 13: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds
UCLA Football Prepares For Senior Night, Regular Season Finale Against Cal
UCLA vs. Cal Week 13: Scouting Report
UCLA vs. Cal Week 13: Storylines to Watch
UCLA vs. Cal Week 13 Predictions
Pac-12 Football Predictions: Week 13
Interviews, Videos, Transcripts, Podcasts
'Bleav in UCLA': UCLA Football Throttles USC, Men's Basketball Rematching Gonzaga (11/22)
WATCH: Chip Kelly Analyzes UCLA Football's Performance Versus Rival USC (11/22)
Read More
WATCH: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Ethan Fernea Talk UCLA Beating USC, Resetting for Cal (11/22)
WATCH: Martin Andrus Jr. Returns From Injury, Shea Pitts Gets Sendoff Sack Against USC (11/23)
WATCH: Chip Kelly on Thanksgiving, UCLA Facing Cal in Regular Season Finale (11/24)
WATCH: Obi Eboh, Duke Clemens Share Thanksgiving Traditions, Plans Ahead of UCLA-Cal (11/24)
Practice Updates
UCLA Football Practice Report: November 22
UCLA Football Practice Report: November 24
A Look Back
UCLA Football Outlasts USC Behind Thompson-Robinson's Resurgent Performance
UCLA vs. USC Week 12: Social Media Reactions to the Bruins' Dominant Crosstown Victory
UCLA vs. USC Week 12: Postgame Takeaways
All Bruins UCLA Football Players of the Game: Week 12 vs. USC
Pac-12 Week 12 Awards: Dorian Thompson-Robinson Secures Offensive Player of the Week
Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube
Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated