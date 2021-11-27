Gameday Hub: UCLA vs. Cal Week 13

With UCLA football's game against Cal coming up on Saturday, here is a rundown of all the content you need to read, watch and absorb to get you prepared for kickoff.

Week 13 AP Poll: UCLA Still On Outside, Pac-12 Loses Ground

SI Pac-12 Week 13 Power Rankings: UCLA Rides Late Surge to Top-3 Spot

UCLA Football Bowl Projections: Week 13

UCLA vs. Cal Week 13: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

UCLA Football Prepares For Senior Night, Regular Season Finale Against Cal

UCLA vs. Cal Week 13: Scouting Report

UCLA vs. Cal Week 13: Storylines to Watch

UCLA vs. Cal Week 13 Predictions

Pac-12 Football Predictions: Week 13

Interviews, Videos, Transcripts, Podcasts

'Bleav in UCLA': UCLA Football Throttles USC, Men's Basketball Rematching Gonzaga (11/22)

WATCH: Chip Kelly Analyzes UCLA Football's Performance Versus Rival USC (11/22)

WATCH: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Ethan Fernea Talk UCLA Beating USC, Resetting for Cal (11/22)

WATCH: Martin Andrus Jr. Returns From Injury, Shea Pitts Gets Sendoff Sack Against USC (11/23)

WATCH: Chip Kelly on Thanksgiving, UCLA Facing Cal in Regular Season Finale (11/24)

WATCH: Obi Eboh, Duke Clemens Share Thanksgiving Traditions, Plans Ahead of UCLA-Cal (11/24)

UCLA Football Practice Report: November 22

UCLA Football Practice Report: November 24

A Look Back

UCLA Football Outlasts USC Behind Thompson-Robinson's Resurgent Performance

UCLA vs. USC Week 12: Social Media Reactions to the Bruins' Dominant Crosstown Victory

UCLA vs. USC Week 12: Postgame Takeaways

All Bruins UCLA Football Players of the Game: Week 12 vs. USC

Pac-12 Week 12 Awards: Dorian Thompson-Robinson Secures Offensive Player of the Week

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated