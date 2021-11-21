UCLA Football Outlasts USC Behind Thompson-Robinson's Resurgent Performance

LOS ANGELES — Most times a quarterback throws two interceptions on his first two possessions, they don’t take many more shots down the field. Maybe their coach starts to lean on the run, or even goes as far as benching them.

Something they definitely don’t typically do is sign autographs in celebration, but that’s exactly what Dorian Thompson-Robinson wound up doing in the first half against the Trojans.

Behind Thompson-Robinson’s resurgent performance, UCLA football (7-4, 5-3 Pac-12) defeated USC (4-6, 3-5) for the first time in three years by a score of 62-33, putting up more points than they ever had against their crosstown rival. The win also helped the Bruins clinch its first winning season under coach Chip Kelly since he arrived in Westwood in 2018.

While the scoreboard may not have shown it, UCLA was not on track to do so Saturday afternoon after the first couple of minutes.

Thompson-Robinson threw interceptions on his first two attempts of the game, and his passer rating was as low as -200 at one point. Neither turnover led to Trojan points, but the Bruins were down 3-0 midway through the first quarter and had failed to gain a first down on either of their first two possessions.

UCLA’s quarterback even opened the next drive with two more incompletions, and he was on the verge of getting sacked in the end zone for a safety before making a sharp cut up the middle to scramble for the first down.

From that point on, Thompson-Robinson put up the best numbers of his collegiate career, and probably his life.

That drive ultimately resulted in six points, as Thompson-Robinson found tight end Greg Dulcich deep to get into USC territory before hitting a wide open receiver Kazmeir Allen over the middle for a 45-yard touchdown. After punting the next time UCLA got the ball, they scored touchdowns on seven of their next eight meaningful possessions, and Thompson-Robinson played a part in every last one of them.

Touchdown passes to receiver Kyle Philips and Allen, this one from 58 yards out, put the Bruins up by multiple scores, and then Thompson-Robinson further extended the lead with his legs.

Thompson-Robinson kept the ball on a read option in the red zone, shifting around in the backfield for a moment before cutting to his left and turning the corner. A shove at the goal line gave Thompson-Robinson enough momentum to crash into the wall at the edge of the stands, where he was met by a bold fan in the front row.

The kid, wearing USC gear, reached out and handed Thompson-Robinson a UCLA hat and a pen. The quarterback signed the hat and got flagged for it, but he had just given his team a commanding lead in a rivalry game – the penalty wouldn’t mean much by the time the clock hit zeroes.

Thompson-Robinson finished the day 16-for-22 with 349 yards and four touchdowns. After his first four attempts failed to result in completions, Thompson-Robinson was 16-of-18 with all four of his touchdowns and all 349 of his yards, posting a 325.1 passer rating and completion the final 14 passes he threw.

Allen, in addition to his two receiving touchdowns, also had a 100-yard kickoff return that shut down the Trojans’ potential comeback effort after they had momentarily cut the Bruins’ lead down to just nine.

Running back Zach Charbonnet, who ended up with 167 rushing yards, found the end zone for some insurance early in the fourth quarter. Thompson-Robinson added another score with the game already decided as well, picking up some style points in the process by hurdling a defender into the end zone.

Thompson-Robinson rushed for 46 yards and two scores.

Even former walk-on Ethan Fernea, a sixth-year super senior, found the end zone with a 42-yard touchdown run of his own.

The Bruins ended the afternoon victorious, and the Victory Bell well get doused in blue paint in celebration.

UCLA has one more game left in the regular season, a matchup with Cal next Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

