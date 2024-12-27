REPORT: Lakers' Trade Talks for Former UCLA Star Stalling for One Reason
The general expectation is that the Chicago Bulls will trade guard Zach LaVine between now and the NBA trade deadline in February, but where?
There are certainly plenty of teams that would love to add a scorer of LaVine's caliber, but doing so is a whole lot easier said than done.
LaVine is making a tick under $50 million this season and also has a player option around that same number for next year, making salary-matching complicated.
Plus, LaVine has a checkered injury history, which, combined with his sizeable annual salary, has resulted in a rather slow trade market for the former UCLA Bruins star.
However, due to LaVine's strong showing during the 2024-25 campaign, trade discussions have heated up, and both the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers have been pitched as potential options.
The Lakers have been rumored to be a potential destination for LaVine in the past, so their interest is not at all surprising.
However, there is one hang up in a possible deal between the Bulls and the Lakers.
“There have been whispers about the Lakers for over a year now, but a source said that the pieces that would have to be swapped don’t fit, and Los Angeles remains steadfast that Austin Reaves isn’t going to be included,” reported Joe Cowley of The Chicago Sun-Times.
Chicago would likely expect Reaves to be the centerpiece of any trade that would send LaVine to Los Angeles, but apparently, the Lakers aren't all that willing to surrender him.
But perhaps that will change as the trade deadline inches closer.
LaVine has been terrific this year, averaging 21.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists over 33.2 minutes per game on 49.8/43.6/81.9 shooting splits.
The 29-year-old was originally selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the 13th overall pick of the 2014 NBA Draft and spent the first three years of his career there before being traded to the Bulls.
When healthy, there is no doubt that LaVine is a valuable piece, as evidenced by the fact that he is a two-time All-Star. However, the UCLA product has played in 70 games just once since the 2016-17 campaign, and he appeared in only 25 contests last year.
