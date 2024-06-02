UCLA Notes: Bill Walton, Drew Gordon, Adem Bona's Future, Maya Brady
It was an incredibly sad week to be a UCLA Bruins fan. Two former Blue and Gold star big men passed away — three-time National College Player of the Year and two-time NCAA champion Bill Walton, a Hall of Fame center cherished for his remarkably well-rounded game and delightfully eccentric personality, and power forward Drew Gordon, who spent his first two seasons of NCAA eligibility with UCLA before transferring to New Mexico. The tributes poured in all week.
UCLA Basketball: Ex-Bruins Forward Drew Gordon Dies in Car Wreck Aged 33
Details on two-year Bruin Drew Gordon's life and legacy after a horrrific accident.
UCLA Could Compensate Athletes Millions of Dollars in Huge New Development
College sports are on the cusp of changing forever, to a far more equitable business model for student-athletes. It's about time.
UCLA Basketball: Adem Bona Mocked to Western Conference NBA Franchise
Two-time All-Pac-12 power forward/center Adem Bona is projected to be drafted by a West club on the ascent in a new mock draft. A lengthy, athletic defender, the 6-foot-10 big man has the tools to contribute at the next level.
UCLA Basketball: Finals-Bound Bruins Alum Nabs Epic Bonus Thanks to Postseason Run
A one-and-done Bruin, who has become a two-time All-Star and six-time All-Defensive Teamer in the NBA, just earned himself a major check.
UCLA Basketball: Bruins Greats Talk Bill Walton
The Hall of Fame Bruin legend got his flowers from a storied tally of other UCLA legends.
UCLA Women's Basketball: Key Forward Joins Softball Team Just in Time for Women's College World Series Berth
This sophomore forward, a key rotation piece on a Sweet Sixteen squad for the last two seasons, is now a multi-sport athlete.
UCLA Softball: Maya Brady is Wrapping Up Her Collegiate Career with Family at WCWS
Bruins softball superstar Maya Brady, niece of a certain seven-time Super Bowl champion, is closing out college in style.
UCLA Basketball: Remembering The Top 5 Bill Walton Bruins Performances
Grateful Red had quite the remarkable run in the NCAA.
UCLA Basketball: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Pens Touching Salute to Bill Walton
John Wooden's other superstar big man, whose multi-championship tenure at the school just preceded Walton's, reflects on his friend and mentee.