Donovan Dent Makes a Statement in Electric Bruins Debut
The Bruins would win their season opener against Eastern Washington 80-74, a close game, considering the Bruins had a 30-point advantage. Eric Dailey Jr was out with an injury, so the Bruins might get some grace when the updated polls come in.
One of the most significant factors for UCLA in this game was star point guard Donovan Dent, a player who has generated significant buzz following his outstanding season with New Mexico last year. He can also receive credit for helping UCLA earn a high pre-season ranking.
Dent was everywhere in this game; he was able to spread the ball around, grab boards, and score at will. Moving forward, Dent will be a massive contributor for the Bruins, especially once they get Dailey Jr back.
Dent's Performance
Dent would finish the game with 21 points, 9 assists, and four rebounds. Dent would shoot 47% from the field and 33% from 3-point range, and went 4/4 from the free throw line.
Another stat was how he was able to assist Tyler Bilodeau on four different field goals, totaling 10 points. Bilodeau would finish the night with 19 points, another key factor in the Bruins' win.
Dent is already on pace to surpass all of his averages from last season with the Lobos. While it is only one game, this is a UCLA team without their No.2 option, Eric Dailey Jr, whose offseason synergy was projected to be nuclear with Dent.
It is glaringly obvious that Dent is the No. 1 option for the Bruins this season. This performance shows that he his more than capable of putting the team on his back when he needs to. Hopefully, the rest of the team will step up.
Moving forward, it seems like Dent will have to have performances better than or equal to his one against Eastern Washington. While UCLA was able to get the job done, it seems like this team has plenty of issues.
Donovan Dent will have another opportunity to show off as a Bruin in his next game against Pepperdine, hopefully he will be joined by star forward Eric Dailey Jr, who will be able to make this Bruins team look deadly.
