UCLA Extends Offer to Local 2027 Defensive Back
As UCLA continues to build out the 2026 recruiting class, DeShaun Foster and his staff have turned some of their attention to the 2027 class and the getting the relationships built for the future.
Long Beach Poly defensive back Donte' Wright announced on social media that he had received an offer from UCLA on his unofficial visit to Westwood on Sunday, noting his relationship with defensive backs coach Demetrice Martin.
Wright is a 6-foot-1 corner with lanky limps good for swatting down any pass that comes his way. He currently doesn't have the stars or rankings yet as is common with the underclassmen but will undoubtedly be ranked soon-and likely quite high.
Below is a scouting report of Wright, per Jordan Reyes of Prep Redzone.
"Wright moves up ten overall spots to inside the top 20 and is the sixth ranked DB prospect in the 2027 class. He’s a high level cover corner that checks a lot of boxes in terms of size, length, athleticism, and speed. Flashes great fluidity in his movement with a smooth transition from his pedal to his turn.
"Shows great all around speed, can accelerate in the short area and possesses a sustained second gear and top speed to stay in phase to all area of the field. At 6’2” 170 lbs. he’s got ideal length and knows how to use it by being physical with receivers throughout the play and playing through the hands at the catch point. Great natural coverage instincts and football IQ to anticipate plays and recognize routes allowing him to get an early break on the ball.
"Technical with his footwork, he limits wasted movement and puts himself in position to be a difference maker. Carries seven strong offers to date but is a dynamic prospect that will many more high profile programs off him as the cycle progresses."
Wright currently holds offers from the likes of Arizona, Cal, Colorado State, Arkansas, Oregon, Penn State, Texas A&M and others.
Coach Foster and his staff have been working hard to sure up the secondary at UCLA. The Bruins have made moves in the transfer portal, along with working on the 2026 and 2027 classes to ensure help is on its way.
Please follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to not miss another UCLA recruiting story.
Feel free to also let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Feel free to also let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.