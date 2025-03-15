Breaking Down Newly Offered Local High-Ceiling 2027
Last weekend, UCLA hosted a handful of unofficial visits. Among those prospects who visited was linebacker/edge rusher Iona Uiagalelei, a class of 2027 recruit from La Verne, California, who ended up notching an offer from the Bruins.
Currently sitting with a three-star rating on Rivals, Uiagalelei appears to have a much higher ceiling than meets the eye.
First and foremost, Uiagalelei is still growing. At 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, he has the frame to continue to add mass. With that will come more speed and power. Furthermore, it will open up a whole new toolbox of pass rush moves to use with added power and athleticism.
At his current ability, Uiagalelei is a versatile athlete that can play on ball extremely well, using a quick first step and tremendous bend to give tackles a ton of trouble and live in the backfield. His motor is perfectly made for the next level, and his aggression in pursuit of the ball is as good as it gets. As an off-ball linebacker, he sheds blockers with ease and has extremely quick play recognition.
The Bruins aren't the only ones interested in what Uiagalelei can bring to their program. He currently holds offers from the likes of Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon State and more. It's been a busy week for Uiagalelei, who also visited USC and grabbed another offer from Sacramento State.
Achieving a three-star rating in the vast and highly talented state of California is extremely impressive. This 2027 class in California is particularly loaded with talent, which makes the ranking even more eye-catching. Clearly, there are plenty of suiters who see the high ceiling and unlimited potential Uiagalelei possesses.
The defense under Coach DeShaun Foster and defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe has been improving, and it is easy to see the kind of concerted effort they have been putting in to improve at all 3 levels. Between the 11 new defensive transfers coming into the program and the numerous 2026 and 2027 defenders the Bruins find themselves locked in recruiting battles for, the effort is evident.
With Uiagalelei being a local prospect, his recruiting could come down to UCLA and USC.
