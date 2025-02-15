Cam Johnson Has Shot to Make UNC Basketball History in San Francisco
No UNC basketball product has ever won the NBA 3-Point Contest since its inception back in 1986. Cam Johnson hopes to become the first Tar Heel to capture the crown in San Francisco's Chase Center on Saturday night.
The Brooklyn Nets forward will square off against two-time defending NBA 3-Point Contest winner Damian Lillard (Milwaukee Bucks), as well as Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks), Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons), Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers), Tyler Herro (Miami Heat), Buddy Hield (Golden State Warriors), and Norman Powell (Los Angeles Clippers).
Johnson's Starry 3-Point Contest quest airs on TNT and truTV at 8 p.m. ET Saturday.
Through his 39 outings this season, the 28-year-old Johnson's third campaign in Brooklyn, the 2019 late lottery pick is averaging 19.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists for the Nets (20-34). He's shooting 41.3 percent beyond the arc, delivering a career-high 3.1 deep splashes per game.
Cam Johnson is one of only six UNC basketball alums currently under contract in the NBA, along with a Nets teammate in center Day'Ron Sharpe, plus Chicago Bulls guard Coby White, Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony, San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes, and Spurs forward Harrison Ingram.
