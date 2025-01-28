5-Star Recruit Alijah Arenas To Commit To Kansas Jayhawks, USC Trojans, Arizona?
The USC Trojans are one of the top schools for class of 2025 five-star shooting guard, Alijah Arenas. Arenas is the son of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas and is averaging 31.8 points per game this season in his senior year of high school.
Alijah Arenas announced on his father, Gilbert Arena’s, podcast about the top schools he is eyeing. The schools are USC, Arizona, Kentucky, Kansas, and Louisville.
Alijah Arenas Announces Top Five Schools
Gilbert Arenas went to Arizona from 1999-2001 before being drafted by the Golden State Warriors in the 2001 NBA Draft. Will Alijah follow his father’s footsteps and become an Arizona Wildcat or choose a different path? Only time will tell.
As of now, USC has only one class of 2025 signee and one class of 2025 commit. Four-star shooting guard Jerry Easter signed with the Trojans in November of 2024 while four-star small forward Elzie Harrington committed to USC in December of 2024.
This is coach Eric Musselman's first full recruiting cycle with the Trojans since taking the job last April. Musselman has shown in the past at his stops at Nevada and Arkansas that he can recruit elite talent.
Alijah Arenas Player Profile
Alijah Arenas is a 6-6, 195 pound shooting guard out of Chatsworth, California. He's alreays taller than his father, Gilbert, who was listed at 6-4. Arenas is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 1 shooting guard in the class of 2025 per 247Sports. Director of scouting Adam Finkelstein had this to say about Alijah.
"Arenas is a smooth scoring guard with terrific positional size and length. . . . Physically, he's still filling out his frame, so while he doesn't always play with a ton of natural explosiveness or athletic pop, that could change as he continues to grow," Finkelstein said. "He's already extremely smooth and able to use his length extremely well, both covering the court and taking long strides through the lane."
On3 Director of Rankings Jamie Shaw broke down Arenas's performance at the 17u level with the Compton Magic and USA Basketball.
"Playing at the 17u level with the Compton Magic program on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit, he averaged 21.4 points on 48.0 percent shooting from three on 4.1 attempts per game," Shaw said. "Also had a strong showing at the USA Basketball U17 Training Camp. While he ultimately did not make the team, he was one of the final players cut, showcasing some impressive scoring chops at multiple levels along the way."
