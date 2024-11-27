USC Trojans vs. Seton Hall Women's Basketball: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel, Odds
The No. 6 USC Trojans women’s basketball team is 4-1 to start the 2024-2025 season. The Trojans are coming off their first loss of the year against the No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The USC Trojans will look to bounce back against the 4-1 Seton Hall Pirates.
How to Watch
The USC Trojans women’s basketball team will open against the Seton Hall Pirates at 4 p.m. PT on Wednesday at Acrisure Stadium. The game broadcast will be on TruTV.
USC vs. Seton Hall Preview
USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb and the Trojans are coming off a 74-61 loss against Notre Dame. The Trojans were outscored in the first quarter by ten points and could not take control of the game. The score at halftime was 35-28. Despite an even first half, the Irish remained in control of the matchup, leading to the USC loss.
The USC Trojans are looking to get back on track against Seton Hall. The Seton Hall Pirates are also coming off their first loss against the Princeton Tigers. The Pirates lost 78-75 against the Tigers.
Though the game against Notre Dame was meant to be a challenge, the Trojans must regroup. USC went 1-13 on three-point shots. Freshman guard Kayleigh Heckel made the one lone shot. Despite the loss, USC guard JuJu Watkins still scored 24 points.
“When it’s hard, it gets harder for everyone to block everything out and stick together, but that is what we will do,” Gottlieb said after the loss against Notre Dame. “We’ve got to get better no matter what the outside world says, and this is what this game will do for us, and that’s the direction that we’ll go.”
While the Trojans may have dropped from No. 3, the team only fell to No. 6. Watkins remains a stellar player for the Trojans, leading the team with an average of 22 points. 4.8 assists, 3.4 steals, and 2.6 blocks per game. Alongside her is forward Kiki Iriafen, who averages 7.8 rebounds per game.
USC will have to defend against Seton Hall forward Faith Masonius, who leads the team with 19.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. The Trojans will need to prevent Masonius from gaining any rhythm early. Seton Hall has the same record as USC, but the Pirates have not faced a ranked opponent this season. This will be the Pirates' toughest opponent yet.
The USC Trojans women’s basketball team has only faced the Seton Hall Pirates two times. Their first game came in the 2021-2022 season. The Trojans are 2-0, last defeating the Pirates on Nov. 20, 2023, with a final score of 64-54. The two teams may not have a long history of facing each other, but the Trojans have the upper hand and will look to keep their undefeated record against the Pirates alive.
The USC Trojans are 16.5-point favorites against Seton Hall.
USC Trojans vs. Seton Hall Pirates Prediction
The USC Trojans will bounce back against the Seton Hall Pirates, 78-61.
After USC’s game against Seton Hall, the Trojans will face the Saint Louis Billikens on Friday, Nov. 29 at 4 p.m. PT.
