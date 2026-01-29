What Adrian Klemm's Alabama Departure Means For USC and Coach Gary Patterson
In this story:
Former USC senior defensive assistant Adrian Klemm is expected to be hired by Alabama as its offensive line coach, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reported on Monday. Klemm arrived to South Central just last summer, and spent one season with the Trojans.
While Klemm is off to pursue to a new opportunity with the Crimson Tide, a new pathway opens up for defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, and has the chance to bring someone in that could benefit USC's defense.
Adrien Klemm Moves On From USC
Prior to his one season with USC, Klemm spent the 2023 season with the New England Patriots in as their offensive line coach, and the 2022 season with the Oregon Ducks as their run game coordinator, associate head coach and offensive line coach. Under his leadership in Eugene, the Ducks finished No. 1 in sacks allowed, sixth in total offense and 10th in scoring offense.
Arriving in South Central on coach Lincoln Riley's staff, Klemm's defensive mind and experience with the offensive line in previous roles, opened up a new path for defensive success. Although his tenure with USC was short, Klemm still made an immediate impact on the Trojans defense.
MORE: Most Impactful Early Enrollee Recruit for USC Trojans
MORE: Sam Darnold Makes History in Seattle's NFC Championship Win
MORE: USC's Makai Lemon Paired With Underrated NFL Quarterback In Recent Mock Draft
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
Former USC Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry learned from Klemm's expertise, noting that his offensive line background was beneficial to his playing style.
"(I've learned) A lot of stuff with O line. A lot of stuff with him playing O-line, being able to pass rush, understanding O-line, understanding when somebody is about to pull. He's been here not that long and he's already taught me a lot of stuff that I've already put into the game," Gentry said in August.
Patterson Will Bring New Defensive Minds To South Central
Now that a defensive assistant role has opened up under Patterson, the Trojans have a new avenue to build on their defensive staff. Patterson's 21 years as a head coach at TCU, with a heavy focus on the defense, his mindset in forming and building a defensive staff will be key this offseason.
Patterson has already made his first move in hiring new staff members. After former defensive backs coach Doug Belk was not going to be retained on Patterson's staff, USC is now expected to hire Paul Gonzales from Baylor as their new defensive backs coach, per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.
His first addition to his staff opens up opportunities, proves Patterson can find bright defensive minds to fill key roles. While Klemm was not in Los Angeles long enough to make waves in California recruiting, Patterson and his staff have the chance to add coaches who thrive in high school recruiting, especially with USC resorting back to their traditional ways of utilizing the Southern California talent for their incoming freshman rosters.
As well as recruiting, someone with NFL development is also key when looking to fill this position. Someone like linebackers coach Rob Ryan came to South Central with multiple years of NFL coaching, as well as Klemm with the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The transformation of USC's defense will be the most crucial aspect to Lincoln Riley's 2026 season. Riley's 9-4 record does not give him any room for error entering year five as USC's head coach, so adding a bright, veteran defensive mind to Patterson's staff will be crucial to the growth and development of the defense this season.
Recommended Articles
Teddy King is a reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Teddy graduated from Ole Miss with a B.A. in Journalism. She has experience in both on-site NFL production, including New Orleans Saints games and Super Bowl LIX, as well as in-studio soccer coverage with UEFA Euro Cup and Conmebol Copa America Cup with FOX Sports. During her time at Ole Miss, Teddy spent three years writing for the student-run newspaper, The Daily Mississippian, before transitioning into Sports Editor her senior year of college where she covered the First Round of the NCAA Tournament for Ole Miss Men’s Basketball in Milwaukee. She was also featured on The Paul Finebaum Show as a guest correspondent to discuss the 2024 Ole Miss football season — analyzing offense, defense and strength of schedule. Teddy’s role with USC Trojans On SI allows her to combine two of her favorite things: storytelling with sports.