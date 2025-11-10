College Football Winners and Losers as USC Dominates, Indiana Survives Road Scare
The USC Trojans were back at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the first time in a month when they defeated Northwestern 38-17 on Friday night.
In their first meeting since the 1996 Rose Bowl, the two teams were tied 14-14 late in the second quarter, when USC quarterback Jayden Maiava was picked off by Najee Story and headed for the end zone.
Maiava forced to Story fumble out of the end zone for a touchback. The play flipped the momentum back the in the Trojans favor and Southern Cal preceded to go on a 24-3 run to close out the game.
Makai Lemon reeled in 11 receptions for a career-high 161 yards and accounted for two touchdowns.
USC has won seven of their last eight Big Ten games and have their eyes set on making a run at the College Football Playoff with three games remaining.
So, who were some other winners and losers from week 11 in college football?
Indiana and Oregon escaped on the road to remain alive in a tight Big Ten race. Texas A&M made a statement, Vanderbilt rallied late to keep their playoff hopes alive, and Texas Tech rose to the top of the Big 12 while Washington was stunned by Wisconsin.
Winner: Texas Tech Red Raiders
No. 8 Texas Tech had the biggest win of the weekend. The Red Raiders defeated No. 12 BYU 29-7 in a game with major playoff implications and moved into first place in the Big 12.
These two teams could very much meet again on Championship Saturday in a month, but Texas Tech has staked their case as the new team to beat in the conference.
The Red Raiders made a significant investment into their roster, they’re spending $7 million alone on its defensive line. And why shouldn’t they, if other Power 4 programs are high spenders, Texas Tech should also do whatever it takes to build a championship roster.
But it’s not just the money, they have the right infrastructure under Joey McGuire.
Loser: Garrett Nussmeier
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier came into the season as someone that could potentially be the No. 1 overall pick with a strong final season in the Bayou.
Instead, it’s been a disaster for the Tigers signal-caller. Nussmeier has battled through injuries, and it the LSU offense hasn’t looked right all season. The struggles continued and he was benched in the third quarter for Michael Van Buren in Saturday night’s loss to No. 4 Alabama.
The broadcast caught interim head coach Frank Wilson laying into Nussmeier on the sideline.
It’s very likely the Tigers decide to roll with Van Buren for the rest of the season, which will make Nussmeier’s draft stock very murky.
Winner: Indiana Hoosiers, Omar Cooper Jr.
No. 2 Indiana survived a scare in Happy Valley. Penn State came into the matchup having lost five straight and had the Hoosiers on the rope until Omar Cooper Jr.’s 7-yard touchdown with 36 seconds remaining gave Indiana a 27-24 victory.
The drive served as a signature moment for Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza and his Heisman campaign.
The Hoosiers remain undefeated and on a collision course to face Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship.
Loser: Washington Huskies
Wisconsin came into the matchup on a six-game losing streak and 11 straight against Power 4 opponents.
The Badgers limited Washington’s high-powered offense to just 251 yards in their 13–10 upset victory. A third loss for the Huskies has eliminated them from playoff contention.