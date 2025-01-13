All Trojans

Los Angeles Wildfires: USC Trojans Team Up With Fanatics To Help Fire Victims

The USC Trojans and Fanatics have joined forces to help support those affected by the wildfires in the Los Angeles area. The "LA Strong" merchandise purchased will be donated to the American Red Cross and the LA Fire Department Foundation.

Cory Pappas

Jan 13, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; A general overall view of an empty Galen Center closed to the general public amid the global coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic during an NCAA basketball game between the Southern California Trojans and the Oregon State Beavers. USC defeated OSU 81-71. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans announced this weekend that they have teamed up with Fanatics and the Los Angeles sports community to help support all the people that have been affected by the Los Angeles wildfires

“LA Strong” shirts are currently being sold on the Fanatics store, with the merchandise purchase being directly donated to the American Red Cross and the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation. 

Fundraisers For Los Angeles Wildfare

Over the past week, wildfires have run rampant in Southern California. There are multiple fires burning in the area, but the Palisades Fire and the Eaton Fire have received the most attention. These fires have devastated the area, burning down thousands of homes, schools, churches, and businesses. Tragically, a number of people have lost their lives as well.

USC Trojans athletic director Jennifer Cohen posted on her X account promoting the Fanatics merchandise that will go towards helping the victims along with a statement.

"If anyone can come through this stronger, it's LA. Together, we will Fight On," wrote Cohen.

There are a lot of different fundraisers that are helping raise money to those in need. Beyonce announced that her "Bey Good" foundation had donated $2.5 million to the Los Angeles Fire Relief Fund. Several GoFundMe's have been started as well.

NBC News also posted various verified charities on their website that can be donated to. They are the California Comminuty Foundation, California Fire Foundation, LA Fire Department Foundation, Pasadena Humane Society, Ventura County Community Foundation, American Red Cross of Greater Los Angeles, Center for Disaster Philanthropy, Direct Relief, and World Central Kitchen.

Numerous Sporting Events Postponed Due To Fires

Dec 28, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; A general overall view of an empty SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There have been numerous sporting events postponed to a later date because of the Los Angeles wildfires. The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers have each had home games postponed over the past week.

The USC women's basketball team had their upcoming game against the Northwestern Wildcats postponed after the Northwestern team decided not to make the trip from Evanston, Illinois to Southern California because of the fires.

Additionally, the Los Angeles Rams had their Wild Card Playoff game vs. the Minnesota Vikings relocated to Glendale, Arizona. The game was initially set to be played on Monday night at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood. Now, the Rams will be the "home team" while playing in the stadium of the Arizona Cardinals. Kickoff in that contest will be at 5 p.m PT.

