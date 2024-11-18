Minnesota Vikings' Sam Darnold on Tennessee Titans Win: 'We're a Tough Group to Stop'
Former USC Trojans quarterback Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings improved to 8-2 with a decisive 23-13 road-game victory over the Tennessee Titans. After a humbling three-interception performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars the week prior, Darnold responded by having one of his best showings of the season in a game the Vikings needed to stack insurance as the playoff hunt intensifies.
Darnold was excellent, going 20 of 32 passing for 246 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. The former USC Trojan added 18 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown as well, his first of the season on the ground. Darnold reached 20 total touchdowns on the season during this game for the first time since the 2019 season when he totaled 21 with the New York Jets.
"As an offense, when we do our thing and we don't turn the ball over, we're a good group. We just have to continue to do that throughout the season," Darnold said in the CBS postgame interview on the field.
Darnold entered the game tied for fourth in the NFL with 17 passing touchdowns. Despite leading the league in turnovers, Darnold is also one of the most prominent scorers in the league. Most of the sack strips and fumbled exchanges that are accredited to Darnold haven’t necessarily been his fault, but the interceptions have been poor decisions.
Darnold didn’t throw an interception for the first time since Oct. 24 against the Los Angeles Rams. He has talked about making a concerted effort to protect the ball, as he knows the future of this seemingly playoff-bound team depends on his ability to make timely decisions. It might sound funny to say, but the Vikings are going to go as far as Sam Darnold takes them.
“When we do what we do, and we don’t turn the ball over, and we’re efficient on offense, and convert some crucial third downs, we’re a tough group to stop. I feel like we started a little slow in the second half, so we just have to watch it and keep growing,” Darnold added.
He’s earned the right to have the trust of his teammates and Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell. For the obvious pitfalls, there’s not a player that’s top four in the NFL in touchdown passes due to scheme or supporting cast alone. As long as Darnold is operating close to the level he has been, the Vikings are to be taken seriously.
MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss' Potential NIL Value as Transfer
MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Jayden Maiava Explodes In 28-20 Win Over Nebraska
MORE: USC Trojans' Bear Alexander Visiting Georgia Bulldogs: Transfer Portal?
MORE: Five-Star Quarterback Husan Longstreet Visiting USC Trojans Vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley on De-Commitments: 'Great Ones Always See The Opportunity'
MORE: USC Trojans Losing 5-Star QB Julian Lewis To Georgia Bulldogs? SEC Recruiting Flip
MORE: Why 4-Star Hayden Lowe Flipped From USC Trojans To Miami Hurricanes, Mario Cristobal
MORE: USC Trojans Women's Basketball Star JuJu Watkins Makes Name, Image, Likeness History
MORE: USC Trojans On NCAA Probation Due To Coaching Violations: Lincoln Riley Not Suspended
MORE: USC Trojans Schedule Update: UCLA Bruins Official Kickoff Time, TV Broadcast