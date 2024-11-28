Notre Dame Fighting Irish Injury Updates Before USC Trojans: Starter Howard Cross III Questionable?
The USC Trojans will close out the 2024 regular season with a tough opponent. They will face the No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Trojans are 6-5, looking to end the season with a winning record, while Notre Dame is continuing to push for a spot in the college football playoffs.
Before the matchup, Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman provided injury updates when speaking to the media. Notre Dame is dealing with a couple of injuries, but two players have been ruled out ahead of Saturday’s matchup.
Freshman linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa has already been ruled out of the game after suffering a knee injury in Notre Dame’s matchup against Army. In place of Viliamu-Asa will be sophomore linebacker Drayk Bowen, who came in for Viliamu-Asa against Army. Freshman linebacker Bodie Kahoun will also be ruled out of the game. Kahoun suffered a right leg injury in the final minute of the game against Army.
Starting nose tackle Howard Cross III will be questionable, as he has been for the past three weeks with a left ankle sprain. Cross suffered the injury on Nov. 9 against Florida State in the third quarter of the game. Despite being questionable, there is a good chance Cross will return against the USC Trojans. Though he missed the game against Army, Freeman stated that he was close to playing.
“He practiced some. We just didn’t feel like he could give it a go,” Freeman said.
After the extra game off and another week of practicing, Cross could get to play against the Trojans. If Cross cannot go, Donovan Hinish will get another start. Hinish has been playing well for Notre Dame, which Freeman has had high praise for. Defensive tackles Gabriel Rubio and Sean Sevillano Jr. have also been getting playing time in place of Cross.
“Just given the opportunity, we know what Donnie Hinish can do. He’s just had to get the opportunity so everybody else sees what he can do,” Freeman said.
The Fighting Irish are coming off a 49-14 win over Army. With the score difference, Notre Dame has the chance to rest some of their starters, keeping them safe from any unnecessary injuries.
“Not that I wasn’t thinking about USC,” Freeman said. “I thought it was at a point where we could win the game and that they’re a physical physical football team. That’s probably the most physical football game we played all season, so part of that came into my mind, said hey alright we’re at a point we believe we’ve won this game. Let’s take Riley out, let’s take Jeremiah Love out and get some guys some meaningful reps, but also protect those guys.”
Despite the injuries being on the defensive side of the ball, Army could only score 14 points against the Irish. Notre Dame allowed 207 rushing yards, which makes USC running backs Woody Marks and Quinten Joyner key players to watch in the upcoming matchup.
It is rivalry week, and these two teams have a long history. They will be competing in the Jeweled Shillelagh game. Though Notre Dame came in and won in 2023, the last time the two competed at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Trojans walked away with the win. The USC Trojans and Notre Dame Fighting Irish will kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT on Nov. 30.
