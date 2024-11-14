Paul Finebaum Says He Would Not Play For USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley
The USC Trojans are 4-5 with three games to go. This is USC coach Lincoln Riley’s third year with the program, and he has yet to lose more than five games with the Trojans. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum spoke about the last coach he would want to play for, which is Riley.
Finebaum is no stranger to voicing his opinions. Riley is one of the more recent subjects of Finebaum’s opinions after the news that USC is likely losing five-star quarterback Julian Lewis. Lewis is committed to USC, but it is trending that he will flip his decision to Colorado will also be visiting the Georgia Bulldogs on Nov. 16.
“I can tell you very easily, I would not play for Lincoln Riley,” Finebaum said.
This is not the first time that Finebaum has critiqued Riley. In the 2024 offseason, Finebaum predicted that it would be over for Riley and USC this year. In Riley’s first season with USC, the Trojans went 11-3, and quarterback Caleb Williams won the Heisman trophy. In year two, USC’s season ended with an 8-5 record. This was a team that had high expectations ahead of the season, with Williams coming off of a Heisman-winning year, but it all fell apart. Following the 2023 season, Finebaum’s opinions on Riley began to shift.
“If you look at thre reality, the number of players bailing on Lincoln Riley in Southern California is startling,” Finebaum said on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning. “I always thought he was a really good coach. Especially on the offensive side. But I don’t think anyone today views him in that same realm. Quite frankly, I think he’ll be out of Southern California at the end of the season.”
Finebaum went on to speak about what he expected to happen with the Trojans in the 2024 season.
“It’s a matter of whether he crashes and burns or whether he decides he has got to seek elsewhere. But I don’t think there is any way he is going to be successful out of there. I think that train has left the station,” Finebaum said.
The way USC began the season with a win over LSU, it looked as though Finebaum's opinion would be wrong. That was until the Trojans reached a three-game losing streak. Now sitting at 4-5, the Trojans are at risk of losing recruits such as Lewis. Four-star defensive lineman Hayden Lowe also flipped his commitment from USC to Miami.
USC is making a switch at quarterback from Miller Moss to Jayden Maiava in week 12. The Trojans need to win two of their last three games to become bowl eligible. The final three games are against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, UCLA Bruins, and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Riley has his work cut out for him as the Trojans close out the 2024 season.
