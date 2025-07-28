Predicting USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley's Biggest Offensive Threat
The USC Trojans' most valuable offensive threats in 2025 will be wide receiver Makai Lemon. The 5-foot-11 receiver is one of the top players to watch this coming season.
With the attention of NFL Draft potential, Lemon has been receiving analysis from college football analysts regarding what’s next for Lemon at USC.
“Makai Lemon, who was really efficient in his sophomore year for the Trojans, averaged over three yards per route run, third among all returning receivers in the Power Four. The only two who had more were Jeremiah Smith and Jordan Tyson, who were two of the three best receivers in the country.”
Lemon was one of the most impressive receivers for Lincoln Riley’s offense, with 52 receptions for 764 yards and 3 touchdowns. He and wide receiver counterpart Ja’Kobi Lane have been tabbed as some of the best receivers in the league.
Analysts noticed his slow start, but nearing the ending of last season was when Lemon started to jump at college football analysts with his talent.
“Also the second most valuable returning receiver in college football, according to PFF's wins above average metric. He had kind of a slow start to the season, but really turned it on down the stretch. He had the 11th most receiving yards in the country from week seven on with 682.”
Lemon was one of the three players at Big Ten Media Days that represented the Trojans, where he was asked about his beginnings with USC.
As a rising junior, Lemon sees representing the Trojans across his chest is exactly what dreams are made of — especially for a Southern California kid.
“I’m a guy that grew up in Southern California, so this is really a dream come true,” Lemon said. “I’m living out my dream. I wouldn’t want to be any other place. It’s a blessing to be here.”
With Lemon receiving the spotlight following Big Ten Media Days, he acknowledged his teammates, like Lane, who continue to fuel his drive to be the best wideout on the field.
"We push each other each day in practice, he gets a rep and I'm like you can do better than that and even then, he's telling me, you can do better than that, you need to clean up your route," Lemon said. "We just help each other's game, so when we hop on the field on Saturday's it's just lights out."
Other analysts like Trevor Sikemma with Pro Football Focus also highlighted Lemon’s talent when it comes to his strengths on the field.
"At 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds, Lemon is on the smaller side. I have him categorized as a slot receiver, not just because he played 354 snaps in the slot compared to just 54 out wide in 2024, but also due to how he wins and his strengths. Lemon is lightning quick. He has short strides but moves his legs like pistons in an engine, firing out of his stance to eat up cushion in coverage or getting vertical before defenders can adjust," said Sikemma.