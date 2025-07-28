All Trojans

Predicting USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley's Biggest Offensive Threat

USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon has been receiving national attention regarding his potential this upcoming season after representing USC at Big Ten Media Days. Lemon is expected to be the biggest weapon for USC coach Lincoln Riley and quarterback Jayden maiava.

Teddy King

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley greets quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) after scoring a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley greets quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) after scoring a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans' most valuable offensive threats in 2025 will be wide receiver Makai Lemon. The 5-foot-11 receiver is one of the top players to watch this coming season.

With the attention of NFL Draft potential, Lemon has been receiving analysis from college football analysts regarding what’s next for Lemon at USC.

“Makai Lemon, who was really efficient in his sophomore year for the Trojans, averaged over three yards per route run, third among all returning receivers in the Power Four. The only two who had more were Jeremiah Smith and Jordan Tyson, who were two of the three best receivers in the country.”

Makai Lemon USC Trojans Wide Receiver Big Ten Media Days Ja'Kobi Lane Big Ten Conference Lincoln Riley Offense
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Lemon was one of the most impressive receivers for Lincoln Riley’s offense, with 52 receptions for 764 yards and 3 touchdowns. He and wide receiver counterpart Ja’Kobi Lane have been tabbed as some of the best receivers in the league.

Analysts noticed his slow start, but nearing the ending of last season was when Lemon started to jump at college football analysts with his talent.

MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Addresses Criticism, Accuracy At NFL Training Camp

MORE: USC Trojans Receive Shocking Preseason Poll Ranking

MORE: Big Ten Media Days' Biggest Winners, Losers: Lincoln Riley, Curt Cignetti, Matt Rhule

MORE: USC Trojans Receiver Makai Lemon Teases More 'Explosive' Offense With Jayden Maiava

“Also the second most valuable returning receiver in college football, according to PFF's wins above average metric. He had kind of a slow start to the season, but really turned it on down the stretch. He had the 11th most receiving yards in the country from week seven on with 682.”

Lemon was one of the three players at Big Ten Media Days that represented the Trojans, where he was asked about his beginnings with USC. 

As a rising junior, Lemon sees representing the Trojans across his chest is exactly what dreams are made of — especially for a Southern California kid. 

Makai Lemon USC Trojans Wide Receiver Big Ten Media Days Ja'Kobi Lane Big Ten Conference Lincoln Riley Offense
Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) is stopped by Penn State Nittany Lions safety Zakee Wheatley (6) after a short gain in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“I’m a guy that grew up in Southern California, so this is really a dream come true,” Lemon said. “I’m living out my dream. I wouldn’t want to be any other place. It’s a blessing to be here.”

With Lemon receiving the spotlight following Big Ten Media Days, he acknowledged his teammates, like Lane, who continue to fuel his drive to be the best wideout on the field. 

Makai Lemon USC Trojans Wide Receiver Big Ten Media Days Ja'Kobi Lane Big Ten Conference Lincoln Riley Offense
Oct 19, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) celebrates with Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) after scoring first half touchdown against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

"We push each other each day in practice, he gets a rep and I'm like you can do better than that and even then, he's telling me, you can do better than that, you need to clean up your route," Lemon said. "We just help each other's game, so when we hop on the field on Saturday's it's just lights out."

Other analysts like Trevor Sikemma with Pro Football Focus also highlighted Lemon’s talent when it comes to his strengths on the field. 

"At 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds, Lemon is on the smaller side. I have him categorized as a slot receiver, not just because he played 354 snaps in the slot compared to just 54 out wide in 2024, but also due to how he wins and his strengths. Lemon is lightning quick. He has short strides but moves his legs like pistons in an engine, firing out of his stance to eat up cushion in coverage or getting vertical before defenders can adjust," said Sikemma.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Teddy King
TEDDY KING

Teddy King is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Teddy graduated from Ole Miss with a B.A. in Journalism. Teddy specializes in USC Trojans breaking news, Trojans in the NFL and NBA, and analysis of of the football program in the Big Ten Conference. She has experience in both on-site NFL production, including New Orleans Saints game and Super Bowl LIX, and in-studio soccer coverage with UEFA Euro Cup and Conmebol Copa America Cup with FOX Sports. During her time at Ole Miss, Teddy spent three years writing for the student-run newspaper, The Daily Mississippian, before transitioning into Sports Editor her senior year of college where she covered the First Round of the NCAA Tournament for Ole Miss Men’s Basketball in Milwaukee. She also was the also featured on The Paul Finebaum Show as a guest correspondent to discuss the 2024 Ole Miss football season — analyzing offense, defense and strength of schedule. Teddy’s role with USC Trojans On SI allows her to combine two of her favorite things: storytelling with sports.

Home/Football