Ranking NFL Rookie Quarterbacks: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Behind Denver's Bo Nix
Through 12 weeks of the NFL season, the rookie quarterbacks have experienced more than half of their first NFL season. Former USC Trojans and current Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has improved week over week. All of struggled, but some have found more success than others.
1. Jayden Daniels - Washington Commanders
The reigning Heisman trophy winner and the No. 2 pick, Jayden Daniels leads rookie quarterbacks in passing yards with 2,338. yards. Daniels also touts an impressive 10-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio and has led the Washington Commanders to a 7-5 record. He has single-handily kept the Commanders in the thick of the NFC wildcard race and has looked at times like the clear front runner for the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.
2. Bo Nix - Denver
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has been surging in recent weeks. After battling through a tough start to the season, Nix's play has elevated the Broncos into wildcard contention heading into the final stretch of the season. He leads all rookie quarterbacks in passing touchdowns with 14 and has thrown for 2,275 yards, good for second among rookies. If Nix continues on the trajectory he's heading for, it could be hard to deny Nix the OROY award at the season's end.
3. Caleb Williams - Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, isn't having the season he probably dreamed of when he arrived in Chicago. Williams eclipsed the 2,000 yard mark over the past week in the Bears' 30-27 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He currently sits with 2,016 yards and has yet to reach 10 touchdowns. Williams has flashed plenty of reasons why he was the top pick in the draft, but the team success has yet to follow.
4. Drake Maye - New England Patriots
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye emerged onto the scene after not starting to begin the season. In just seven games played, Maye has thrown for 1,458 yards. More impressively, he has tacked on 10 touchdowns, but has also thrown seven interceptions. Maye was known as a gunslinger coming out of North Carolina and that's why the Patriots took him with the No. 3 pick in the draft, but he must keep the turnovers down in order to keep his team competitive in games. New England owns a 3-9 record and is one of the worst teams in the league, but have a bright future with Maye at the helm.
