Ranking NFL Rookie Quarterbacks: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Behind Denver's Bo Nix

Former USC Trojans quarterback and No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft Caleb Williams has shown flashes of his potential to start his rookie season, but does he rank higher than Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels or Denver Broncos' Bo Nix?

Gabriel Duarte

Nov 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) and quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) enter the field before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field.
Nov 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) and quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) enter the field before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images
Through 12 weeks of the NFL season, the rookie quarterbacks have experienced more than half of their first NFL season. Former USC Trojans and current Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has improved week over week. All of struggled, but some have found more success than others.

1. Jayden Daniels - Washington Commanders

Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs for a touchdown against Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker (28) during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The reigning Heisman trophy winner and the No. 2 pick, Jayden Daniels leads rookie quarterbacks in passing yards with 2,338. yards. Daniels also touts an impressive 10-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio and has led the Washington Commanders to a 7-5 record. He has single-handily kept the Commanders in the thick of the NFC wildcard race and has looked at times like the clear front runner for the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

2. Bo Nix - Denver

Nov 24, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has been surging in recent weeks. After battling through a tough start to the season, Nix's play has elevated the Broncos into wildcard contention heading into the final stretch of the season. He leads all rookie quarterbacks in passing touchdowns with 14 and has thrown for 2,275 yards, good for second among rookies. If Nix continues on the trajectory he's heading for, it could be hard to deny Nix the OROY award at the season's end.

3. Caleb Williams - Chicago Bears

Nov 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) runs the ball against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, isn't having the season he probably dreamed of when he arrived in Chicago. Williams eclipsed the 2,000 yard mark over the past week in the Bears' 30-27 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He currently sits with 2,016 yards and has yet to reach 10 touchdowns. Williams has flashed plenty of reasons why he was the top pick in the draft, but the team success has yet to follow.

4. Drake Maye - New England Patriots

Nov 24, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks on against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye emerged onto the scene after not starting to begin the season. In just seven games played, Maye has thrown for 1,458 yards. More impressively, he has tacked on 10 touchdowns, but has also thrown seven interceptions. Maye was known as a gunslinger coming out of North Carolina and that's why the Patriots took him with the No. 3 pick in the draft, but he must keep the turnovers down in order to keep his team competitive in games. New England owns a 3-9 record and is one of the worst teams in the league, but have a bright future with Maye at the helm.

GABRIEL DUARTE

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

