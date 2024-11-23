WATCH: 'Only USC' Episode Features USC Trojans Jayden Maiava And Lake McRee
On the latest episode of 'Only USC' presented by House of Victory, quarterback Jayden Maiava makes his first start with the USC Trojans and tight end Lake McRee details his journey to return from injury. The two players are captivating figures on the USC team for different reasons, but both bring unique stories worthy of being told and documented.
Maiava is a 6-4, 220-pound redshirt sophomore transfer from UNLV, where he was an All-Conference player for the Rebels. After stepping in for the previous starting quarterback Miller Moss, Maiava helped lead the Trojans to a much-needed 28-20 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Beyond the field, Maiava details his upbringing as a young Polynesian child growing up in Hawaii in a household of more than twenty people. Maiava also delves into how his childhood and the environment shaped him into the person and, ultimately, the player he is today.
McRee is a player that needs no introduction in USC circles. The 6-4, 250-pound tight end from Austin, Texas, is in his fourth season at USC. McRee has been through many different eras of Trojan football and has seen it all at this point in his career.
McRee took the audience into his recovery journey from a knee injury suffered after a low hit earlier in the year. It was initially believed that McRee could potentially miss the rest of the season with reconstructive surgery, but McRee avoided serious damage after further evaluation. The veteran takes the Trojan faithful through the rehab process and talks about what it means to get back on the field.
Maiava, in limited-game action, has already compiled nearly 400 total yards and five touchdowns: three passing and two rushing. McCree, despite missing a month, has 21 receptions for 207 yards. He's six receptions and less than 60 yards away from surpassing his single-season career highs.
The 5-5 USC Trojans face off against bitter cross-town rival 4-6 UCLA Bruins on Saturday in the Rose Bowl. The game is highly contested regardless, but with both teams either fighting to keep their bowl-eligibility hopes alive or clinch a bowl game, the stakes are higher than usual despite the regular bragging rights.
