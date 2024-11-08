Former USC Trojans Defensive Lineman Antwaun Woods Announces Retirement
Former USC Trojans defensive lineman Antwaun Woods announced he would be retiring from football per his Instagram account. Woods was last seen on an NFL field in 2023 as a member of the Arizona Cardinals.
Antwaun Woods Hangs Up the Cleats
Antwaun Woods was a highly touted recruit from Woodland Hills, California. Woods was a high school All-American and decided to keep his talents in Southern California, signing with USC before the 2012 season.
Antwaun Woods spent 2012-2015 as a member of the USC Trojans. In his time at USC, Woods recorded 111 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, and 8 sacks. In his senior year, he earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors.
Woods was initially recruited by former Trojans' coach Lane Kiffin. Kiffin is now, of course, the coach at Ole Miss. After Kiffin, the Trojans had a revolving door at coach with interim stints; coaches put on leave, firings, etc. Woods also played under Ed Orgeron, Steve Sarkisian, and Clay Helton at USC. Despite the number of coaches during his time as a Trojan, Woods stayed loyal to USC.
From there, Woods went undrafted in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed his first NFL contract with the Tennessee Titans following the draft. Woods didn’t see much action on the playing field and was primarily on the practice squad. He played one game in the 2016 season, and he totaled three tackles.
After being waived by the Titans the following offseason, Woods signed with the Cowboys. This is where he would have his best years as a pro. From 2018 to 2020 in Dallas, Woods racked up 80 tackles. After the 2020 season, he was waived by the Cowboys after they bulked up their defense in the draft.
From there, Woods spent a year in Indianapolis with the Colts and then a year in Arizona with the Cardinals. The Cardinals would be the last stop in Wood’s career. He was released by Arizona following the 2022-2023 season.
Woods Announces Retirement on Instagram
Antwaun Woods took his Instagram Thursday afternoon to announce he would be retiring from football.
“One helluva ride,” Woods wrote on social media. “Enjoying this retirement life raising these kids now tho!”
Woods was eying a comeback over the past few years. He made it known today that he is no longer pursuing that. The now 31-year-old Woods now starts a new chapter post-football.
