USC Trojans Receive Another Early Afternoon Kickoff vs. Oregon Ducks
The No. 17 USC Trojans are coming off a dominant second half 26-21 win over the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes to advance to 8-2 on the season.
In a game defined by second half resilience and shutting down Iowa's offense, the Trojans are sitting in a good position to chase their College Football Playoff dreams. Entering week 13, USC faces their most anticipated opponent yet in No. 8 Oregon.
While the Ducks are also coming off a solid 42-13 win over Minnesota and turn to host the Trojans for a ranked matchup, and is slated for a 12:30 p.m. PT kickoff on CBS.
USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks Kickoff At 12:30 p.m. PT
The Trojans and the Ducks meet for their first time since 2023 and are both in search of the same thing, a win that will keep their name in good faith of a CFP postseason.
USC will travel to Eugene and restore a Pac-12 matchup between the Ducks and Trojans, and should be one of the most awaited games of the weekend.
For Oregon coach Dan Lanning, looking to secure his second consecutive 11-win season as the Duck's head coach, and coach Lincoln Riley seeking his first CFP bid as USC's head coach, the stakes are extremely high.
MORE: Weather Concerns Mount For USC's Game vs. Iowa Hawkeyes
MORE: Why USC's Success Has Major Impact On Record Crowd vs. Nebraska Volleyball
MORE: Why USC Trojans Could Be On Upset Alert Against Iowa
Last time the Trojans traveled to Eugene, USC left in heartbreak after a 36-27 loss between elite quarterbacks in Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams and Denver Broncos' Bo Nix. Now, the Nov. 22 early afternoon game will revive a game that means everything to both teams.
What's In Store For USC vs. Oregon
What Oregon is preserving the most is their one-loss as well as their home win record, after falling to No. 2 Indiana 30-20 on Oct. 11. For USC, their two-losses are their direct ticket into the Playoff, any more and they'll be out of contention.
The Trojans' Iowa win proved a lot about this team, especially their resilience and their depth. With key starters like Bishop Fitzgerald, Kamari Ramsey and Elijah Paige all exited the game with injuries, it was the backups and younger faces who pulled through for the Trojans.
"We didn't play very good football in the first half. And our team's resilience, the response at halftime, we brought the guys up right away when we came in at half, which we don't typically do," Riley said to reporters after the win. "And you can tell from the look in their eye that they knew we did play our best, and they knew we could go out and really make a run at this thing."
As for the Ducks, their biggest weakness against the Trojans are their injuries, especially in their receiving core. Oregon is currently down wide receiverds in Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr., who were both ruled out against Minnesota. Against the Golden Gophers, quarterback Dante Moore amended the grit the Ducks had despite suffering injury.
"Like I've been saying, it's next-up mentality. Of course you want everybody to be healthy, but that's how football seasons work when you start to get to the end. Fatigue sets in, and injuries start to come in. We have the best trainers in the country and in the world, and we're going to make sure we get everybody back...We're always going to find a way to get the job done," Moore said.
What makes this matchup full circle is their last meeting as Pac-12 opponents took place in Autzen Stadium, and now will meet for the first time as Big Ten opponents in Autzen Stadium for the ultimate week 13 showdown.