USC Trojans' Ja'Kobi Lane, Michigan’s Bryce Underwood Projected For Breakout 2025 Season
USC Trojans wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane is on On3’s list of potential breakout players for the 2025 college football season. Lane led the 2024 Trojans in receiving touchdowns with 12 and was second on the team in receiving yards with 525.
Lane will be entering his junior season in 2025.
Ja’Kobi Lane Among Potential Breakout Players For 2025
Ja’Kobi Lane is on On3’s list of their ten potential breakout players for the 2025 season. In addition to Lane, On3 has listed Oregon Ducks running back Makhi Hughes, Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Luke Reynolds, Texas Longhorns running back CJ Baxter, Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin, Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Mike Matthews, Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore, Clemson Tigers defensive end Will Heldt, Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman, and Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood.
Ja’Kobi Lane showed promise in his sophomore season for the Trojans in 2024. Lane hauled in 43 catches for 525 yards and a team high 12 touchdowns. His best game of his college career to this point was in his last outing, against the Texas A&M Aggies in the Las Vegas Bowl.
Lane was the player of the game in USC’s 35-31 win over Texas A&M with seven catches for 127 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.
Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava took over for Miller Moss as the starter for the final four games of the season and threw 11 touchdown passes. Seven of these passing touchdowns were to Ja’Kobi Lane. Those two will look to rekindle their connection in 2025.
MORE: Bronny James Goes Viral For Dunk, Performance In G-League Victory
MORE: 4-Star Recruit Xavier Griffin Committed To USC Trojans Or Georgia Bulldog Flip?
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams, Shane Waldron Relationship Drama? Film Study Report
USC Trojans 2025 Outlook
The USC Trojans will look much different from how they did at the start of the 2024 season. Coach Lincoln Riley will hand the keys to the offense to quarterback Jayden Maiava. Maiava went 3-1 as a starter in the Trojan's final four games.
USC lost an astounding 21 players from the 2024 roster to the transfer portal. Many of these players were key contributors like wide receiver Zachariah Branch, running back Quinten Joyner, quarterback Miller Moss, wide receiver Duce Robinson, offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon, and wide receiver Kyron Hudson.
USC is also losing a few of their best players to the 2025 NFL Draft. Running back Woody Marks was arguably the Trojans most consistent player all season long, rushing for 1,133 yards and nine touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, USC will be without linebacker Mason Cobb. Cobb recorded the second most tackles for any Trojan player in 2024 with 72.
The best news for USC is that the two receivers that led the team in yards will be retuning; wide receiver Makai Lemon and Lane. Lemon led the Trojans in receiving yards with 764. Now the question is how that chemistry from the end of the season with Maiava will roll over to 2025.