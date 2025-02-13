All Trojans

USC Trojans' Ja'Kobi Lane, Michigan’s Bryce Underwood Projected For Breakout 2025 Season

USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane finished his sophomore season on a high note in the Las Vegas Bowl, with a career high 127 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns. Is Lane poised for a breakout 2025 season?

Cory Pappas

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) reacts after the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) reacts after the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

USC Trojans wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane is on On3’s list of potential breakout players for the 2025 college football season. Lane led the 2024 Trojans in receiving touchdowns with 12 and was second on the team in receiving yards with 525. 

Lane will be entering his junior season in 2025. 

Ja’Kobi Lane Among Potential Breakout Players For 2025

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) carries the ball against Texas A
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) carries the ball against Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Dezz Ricks (10) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ja’Kobi Lane is on On3’s list of their ten potential breakout players for the 2025 season. In addition to Lane, On3 has listed Oregon Ducks running back Makhi Hughes, Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Luke Reynolds, Texas Longhorns running back CJ Baxter, Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin, Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Mike Matthews, Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore, Clemson Tigers defensive end Will Heldt, Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman, and Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood. 

Ja’Kobi Lane showed promise in his sophomore season for the Trojans in 2024. Lane hauled in 43 catches for 525 yards and a team high 12 touchdowns. His best game of his college career to this point was in his last outing, against the Texas A&M Aggies in the Las Vegas Bowl

Lane was the player of the game in USC’s 35-31 win over Texas A&M with seven catches for 127 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns. 

Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava took over for Miller Moss as the starter for the final four games of the season and threw 11 touchdown passes. Seven of these passing touchdowns were to Ja’Kobi Lane. Those two will look to rekindle their connection in 2025. 

MORE: Bronny James Goes Viral For Dunk, Performance In G-League Victory

MORE: 4-Star Recruit Xavier Griffin Committed To USC Trojans Or Georgia Bulldog Flip?

MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams, Shane Waldron Relationship Drama? Film Study Report

USC Trojans 2025 Outlook

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws against the Not
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans will look much different from how they did at the start of the 2024 season. Coach Lincoln Riley will hand the keys to the offense to quarterback Jayden Maiava. Maiava went 3-1 as a starter in the Trojan's final four games.

USC lost an astounding 21 players from the 2024 roster to the transfer portal. Many of these players were key contributors like wide receiver Zachariah Branch, running back Quinten Joyner, quarterback Miller Moss, wide receiver Duce Robinson, offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon, and wide receiver Kyron Hudson.

USC is also losing a few of their best players to the 2025 NFL Draft. Running back Woody Marks was arguably the Trojans most consistent player all season long, rushing for 1,133 yards and nine touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, USC will be without linebacker Mason Cobb. Cobb recorded the second most tackles for any Trojan player in 2024 with 72.

The best news for USC is that the two receivers that led the team in yards will be retuning; wide receiver Makai Lemon and Lane. Lemon led the Trojans in receiving yards with 764. Now the question is how that chemistry from the end of the season with Maiava will roll over to 2025.

feed

Published |Modified
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football