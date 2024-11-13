USC Trojans Hosting Big Defensive Line Commit Floyd Boucard Vs. Nebraska
As early signing day approaches, all eyes are turning to the recruiting class of 2025. Three-star USC commit Floyd Boucard announced he will be visiting the USC Trojans on Nov. 16. The USC Trojans will host the Nebraska Cornhuskers during this visit.
Boucard is a three-star defensive lineman playing for Miami Central High School (Fl.) but is originally from Canada. He has committed to USC and posted on social media announcing he will be visiting the Trojans during their week 12 matchup.
The defensive lineman was originally committed to the Oklahoma Sooners before flipping his decision to the Trojans. This was a big move for USC coach Lincoln Riley. Boucard can be a big addition to the Trojans’ defensive line. On Oct. 3 Boucard flipped his decision from Oklahoma to USC.
Boucard spoke to Sports Illustrated’s Andrew Nemec about what went into choosing the USC Trojans.
“I really feel like even when I committed (to Oklahoma), they (USC) recruited me even heavier,” Boucard said. “My relationship with Lincoln Riley grew stronger, He reached out every day and checked in on my family.”
Despite being a three-star player, Boucard is a hard worker who puts on a dominant performance when he can show off his skills. Boucard competed in the Under Armor Next Camp, where his athleticism and determination were apparent. Riley continuing to pursue Boucard despite committing to Oklahoma gives insight into the kind of player he is.
Keeping players committed is a priority for USC. They are currently at risk of losing a couple of big recruits, including quarterback Julian Lewis and offensive lineman Carde Smith. Both are big recruits that the Trojans are now projected to lose in the coming weeks.
The USC Trojans currently rank No. 12 in the nation and No. 4 in the Big Ten for the class of 2025 commitments. Boucard will be visiting the Trojans as they face the Cornhuskers. This is a big game as USC is making a switch at quarterback and could pull off a win that prevents Nebraska from becoming bowl eligible.
Three-star defensive lineman Cash Jacobsen will also have an official visit with the Trojans on Nov. 16. Jacobsen is predicted to be an Oklahoma Sooner next fall, but that could change after he visits the USC Trojans.
This season has not gone the way that USC expected. They are 4-5 with the chance to end the season with a winning record. The team must focus on finishing the season strong. As the season closes, keeping their recruits and gaining new players will be something to watch.
