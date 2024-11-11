All Trojans

Will USC Trojans 5-Star Commit Julian Lewis Flip To Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes?

The USC Trojans' crown jewel of the 2025 recruiting class, five-star quarterback Julian Lewis, is trending towards a flip to the Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders after a recent visit. Can USC coach Lincoln Riley hold onto Lewis?

Gabriel Duarte

Oct 20, 2023; Carrollton, GA, USA; Carrollton Trojans quarterback Julian Lewis (10) watches on from the sidelines against the Westlake Lions during the first half at Grisham Stadium. The 15-year-old Carrollton High student has already committed to playing for the University of Southern California Trojans and has been considered one of the top high school quarterback prospects. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images
Oct 20, 2023; Carrollton, GA, USA; Carrollton Trojans quarterback Julian Lewis (10) watches on from the sidelines against the Westlake Lions during the first half at Grisham Stadium. The 15-year-old Carrollton High student has already committed to playing for the University of Southern California Trojans and has been considered one of the top high school quarterback prospects. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images / John David Mercer-Imagn Images
In this story:

Things are starting to become shaky on the recruiting front for the USC Trojans as five-star quarterback commit Julian Lewis was recently predicted to flip away from USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans.

Tom Loy of 247Sports has put in a crystal ball prediction in favor of the Colorado Buffaloes for Lewis with a six out of ten confidence rating.

It's been a wild ride throughout Lewis' recruitment and this news isn't any different. Colorado head coach Deion Sanders has been known for getting big recruiting flips, like when Travis Hunter, the No. 1 player in the class of 2022, flipped from Florida State to Jackson State, before following Sanders to Colorado.

Despite being committed to USC, Lewis never not shut down his recruitment which led to him being linked to multiple different schools through his commitment to the Trojans. Schools like Auburn, Indiana, and the Buffs have all made their pitches to the five-star quarterback and have been heavily linked to Lewis throughout his recruitment.

US
Oct 20, 2023; Carrollton, GA, USA; Carrollton Trojans quarterback Julian Lewis (10) reacts to a pass against the Westlake Lions during the first half at Grisham Stadium. The 15-year-old Carrollton High student has already committed to playing for the University of Southern California Trojans and has been considered one of the top high school quarterback prospects. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images / John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Lewis visited Colorado on Oct. 26 for the Buffaloes' game against Cincinnati, sparking concerns of a flip. The five-star prospect was rumored to be visiting Indiana for a game as well, but Lewis reportedly never made the trip.

On3's Steve Wiltfong reported that "Julian is really liking Colorado." Part of the Buffaloes' recruiting pitch is the opportunity to replace current quarterback Shedeur Sanders after he leaves for the NFL draft. Should Lewis decide to flip, where will USC turn to in recruiting a quarterback so late in the cycle?

According to Wiltfong, Riley and the Trojans have stayed in touch with five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet, a current Texas A&M Aggies commit. Can the Trojans pull of a flip of their own?

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies at Alask
Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

It's easy to see why Lewis was one of the most sought after quarterbacks in the class of 2025. Andrew Ivins of 247Sports wrote that Lewis has the intangibles to be the best quarterback in his class.

"A de facto point guard on the gridiron that can distribute the football like few others. Won’t blow many away with his build, but makes up for his subpar measurables with his ability to scan the field and manipulate defenses with his eyes. Compact release allows him to rip tight, accurate spirals to all different levels. Might not have a true cannon, but will drop balls over coverage well into the deeper third. Has proven to be a crafty mover both in and outside of the pocket and will extend plays like a true escape artist...size might be a sticking point for some, but rare intangibles make him one of the top passers in the 2025 cycle as he constantly finds ways to move the chains," Ivins wrote.

Another recruiting site, On3, has the Trojans with a low chance of keeping the Georgia native's commitment. On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine has USC at a 14.9 percent chance of retaining his commitment.

MORE: Is Matt Eberflus At Fault For Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears Failures?

MORE: USC Trojans President Carol Folt Announces Resignation: New Era Begins

MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting: Five-Star Athlete Brandon Arrington Visiting USC

MORE: USC Trojans Woody Marks On Quarterback Change From Miller Moss: 'Not A Surprise'

MORE: Minnesota Vikings' Sam Darnold Reacts After Three Interceptions Performance In Win Over Jacksonville

MORE: Will USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss Enter Transfer Portal After Benching?

MORE: USC Trojans New $200 Million Football Facility Compete With Oregon, Alabama, Georgia?

MORE: USC Trojans Losing Commit Steve Miller To South Carolina? SEC Recruiting Flip

Published
Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

Home/Football