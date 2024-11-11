Will USC Trojans 5-Star Commit Julian Lewis Flip To Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes?
Things are starting to become shaky on the recruiting front for the USC Trojans as five-star quarterback commit Julian Lewis was recently predicted to flip away from USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans.
Tom Loy of 247Sports has put in a crystal ball prediction in favor of the Colorado Buffaloes for Lewis with a six out of ten confidence rating.
It's been a wild ride throughout Lewis' recruitment and this news isn't any different. Colorado head coach Deion Sanders has been known for getting big recruiting flips, like when Travis Hunter, the No. 1 player in the class of 2022, flipped from Florida State to Jackson State, before following Sanders to Colorado.
Despite being committed to USC, Lewis never not shut down his recruitment which led to him being linked to multiple different schools through his commitment to the Trojans. Schools like Auburn, Indiana, and the Buffs have all made their pitches to the five-star quarterback and have been heavily linked to Lewis throughout his recruitment.
Lewis visited Colorado on Oct. 26 for the Buffaloes' game against Cincinnati, sparking concerns of a flip. The five-star prospect was rumored to be visiting Indiana for a game as well, but Lewis reportedly never made the trip.
On3's Steve Wiltfong reported that "Julian is really liking Colorado." Part of the Buffaloes' recruiting pitch is the opportunity to replace current quarterback Shedeur Sanders after he leaves for the NFL draft. Should Lewis decide to flip, where will USC turn to in recruiting a quarterback so late in the cycle?
According to Wiltfong, Riley and the Trojans have stayed in touch with five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet, a current Texas A&M Aggies commit. Can the Trojans pull of a flip of their own?
It's easy to see why Lewis was one of the most sought after quarterbacks in the class of 2025. Andrew Ivins of 247Sports wrote that Lewis has the intangibles to be the best quarterback in his class.
"A de facto point guard on the gridiron that can distribute the football like few others. Won’t blow many away with his build, but makes up for his subpar measurables with his ability to scan the field and manipulate defenses with his eyes. Compact release allows him to rip tight, accurate spirals to all different levels. Might not have a true cannon, but will drop balls over coverage well into the deeper third. Has proven to be a crafty mover both in and outside of the pocket and will extend plays like a true escape artist...size might be a sticking point for some, but rare intangibles make him one of the top passers in the 2025 cycle as he constantly finds ways to move the chains," Ivins wrote.
Another recruiting site, On3, has the Trojans with a low chance of keeping the Georgia native's commitment. On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine has USC at a 14.9 percent chance of retaining his commitment.
