What USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Said About Eric Musselman's Support for Football Team
The USC Trojans football program is a success-driven program fueled by students, student-athletes, faculty, and other athletic programs on campus.
For USC men's basketball coach Eric Musselman, his outward support for Riley and the team has not gone unnoticed.
Musselman Leans on Students, Social Media to Back USC Football
Musselman is entering just his second season with the Trojans, and has already influenced the student-body to show their support on Saturday's for USC Football.
Through social media, Musselman has shared multiple posts supporting the Trojans on Saturday's, even when they're on the road. Musselman's most recent post involved a full football uniform, running through the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum with excitement, only to see an empty stadium.
The impact of Musselman's support has drawn attention. After Tuesday's practice, Riley shared that Musselman's energy is unmatched.
"Yeah, Muss is great. His energy is crazy. He does some things I wish I could get myself to do," Riley told the media after Tuesday's practice.
Before each USC Trojans football game this season, Musselman has posted a video on social media to help promote their matchup.
Entering season two as head coach, Musselman brings a lot of experience and basketball IQ to the Trojans, despite their slow progress last season.
USC finished last season 16-17 overall and 7-13 overall, with notable wins over then-No. 13 Illinois on the road, then-No. 7 Michigan State in the Galen Center and a double-overtime win over Rutgers in the first round of the Big Ten tournament.
MORE: USC Trojans vs. Michigan State Betting Odds Released
MORE: USC Trojans, Oklahoma Sooners In Heated Recruiting Battle For NFL Star's Son
MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting Class Gets Boost As Defensive Lineman Earns 5-Star Status
In the offseason, Musselman and the coaching staff put together an impressive transfer and freshman class.
The transfers include Auburn transfer Chad Baker-Mazara, Maryland transfer Rodney Rice and Virginia transfer Jacob Cofie. As for the freshman class, true freshman Alijah Arenas was the No. 1 recruit in the 2026 class, but reclassified to 2025, before suffering a torn meniscus to miss majority of the upcoming season.
USC Trojans vs. Michigan State: Big Ten After Dark
The Trojans are seeking their second conference win this Saturday against Michigan State in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum at 8 p.m. PT.
Like USC, the Spartans enter week 4 undefeated, but will face the Trojans as their first on the road and conference contest.
The high-stakes matchup will be another chance for USC to take advantage of their explosive offense, especially with a weaker Michigan State defensive unit.
With quarterback Jayden Maiava leading the Big Ten in passing yards with 989 and six touchdowns. Wide receivers Makai Lemon, Ja'Kobi Lane and Tanook Hines are the trio the Spartans should fear.
All three bring different qualities to their on-field performance, Lane's ability to catch deep passes, with Lemon's short receptions turned into extra yards and Hine's competitive and ambitious playing style, looking to grab any pass, will be difficult to defend.
The Spartans have allowed 70 points through three games, while USC has only allowed 50. Linebacker Eric Gentry makes the Big Ten leaderboard with 21 solo tackles and three sacks. Safety Bishop Fitzgerald leads the conference with three interceptions through three games.
Michigan State's quarterback Aidan Chiles and wide receiver Nick Marsh will bring the intensity up against the Trojans. Marsh has 16 receptions for 194 receiving yards, along with Chiles' 656 passing yards, 58 of 81 passing and six touchdowns.
USC is a 17.5-point favorite, per ESPN Bet, and should improve to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in conference play.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.