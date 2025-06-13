USC Trojans Host Second Recruiting Weekend: Luke Wafle, Jonas Williams Official Visitors
The USC Trojans are set to host their second weekend of official visits, starting Friday. Last weekend, USC had 14 recruits on campus, 10 of which were already committed to the Trojans.
This weekend, that number has been trimmed to just eight, with seven of them committed to USC. The lone uncommitted prospect is Hun School (N.J.) four-star EDGE Luke Wafle. He is the No. 55 overall prospect, No. 6 EDGE and No. 1 overall recruit in New Jersey, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings.
Wafle made his first trip to Los Angeles on April 13 with his family, which was eye-opening experience for the blue-chip recruit. He watched a spring practice that took place inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where 150 alumni were in attendance.
He was present in defensive meetings and spent time with defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn, defensive line coach Eric Henderson and defensive end coach Shaun Nua.
After Henderson and Nua made the coast-to-coast trip in May for an in-home visit, Wadle added the Trojans to his busy summer itinerary.
The top-ranked player from the Garden State has already taken official visits to Florida, Ohio State and Penn State, all of which have made a strong impression, but USC has been known to do the same.
Lincoln-Way East (Ill.) four-star quarterback Jonas Williams will be back in Southern California for the second consecutive weekend. Williams was on campus a week ago with Panther Creek (Texas) four-star athlete Jalen Lott and DeSoto (Texas) four-star receiver Ethan “Boobie” Feaster taking their official visits.
Williams will spend an extended period of time in the greater Los Angeles area, as he is set to compete in Elite 11 Finals in Manhattan Beach from June 17-19.
His future receivers, Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame four-star Luc Weaver and Sierra Canyon (Calif.) Ja’Myron Baker will be on their officials this weekend. Weaver picked up an offer from his hometown school on April 24 and then committed on May 3. Baker has been committed since September 2023, his sophomore year. He was the first recruit to commit in the 2026 cycle.
A pair of offensive lineman in Corner Canyon (Utah) four-star IOL Esun Tafa and St. Francis (Calif.) three-star IOL John Fafita will be on campus. They both announced their pledges in March.
Mount Carmel (Ill.) four-star defensive lineman Braeden Jones started the wave of blue-chip recruits from the Midwest to head out west. He has been committed to USC since October, and St. Pius-X St. Matthias Academy (Calif.) three-star defensive lineman Malik Brooks committed in March.
Cajon (Calif.) three-star linebacker Taylor Johnson rounds out the official visitor list for this weekend. Johnson picked up an offer from the Trojans on May 7 and then committed on May 12.
USC made a big splash last weekend, treating their recruits like royalty and landing a commitment from Duluth (Ga.) four-star cornerback Peyton Dyer. Kahuku (Hawaii) four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili was back in Southern California for his official last weekend and is set to announce his commitment on Sunday, June 15. He will decide between USC and UCLA.